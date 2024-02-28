The Story Behind “Barbara Ann” by The Beach Boys and How a Doo-Wop Classic Became a Political Parody

In September 1965, Brian Wilson was in the studio working on Pet Sounds. While figuring out how to replicate the sounds he heard in his head, Capitol Records was pushing for a new album to be in stores in time for Christmas. Wilson was pushing the envelope while the label was looking to put product on the shelves immediately. In 1964, they kept the ball rolling with a live album and a Christmas record.

Rather than rush the process of what would become Pet Sounds, The Beach Boys hatched a plan. They would record an album of favorite songs in a party-like setting. Beach Boys’ Party was a low-key, informal collection of songs, including covers of Beatles, Bob Dylan, and The Everly Brothers. This was a way of doing another live album, but it wasn’t in a concert setting. A chance meeting with Dean Torrence of Jan & Dean led to the inclusion of a doo-wop classic. In 1980, after a diplomatic standoff in Iran, multiple parodies were recorded. Let’s take a look at the story behind “Barbara Ann” by The Beach Boys.

The Regents

“Barbara Ann” was first recorded by The Regents in 1958. The group was not able to secure a record deal and disbanded. A few years later, Sax player Don Jacobucci’s younger brother Eddie started a band called the Consorts. They lacked original material, so the band pulled out “Barbara Ann” and recorded their own demo with a different drum beat. The song caught the ear of Lou Cicchetti, who owned Cousins Records. He agreed to release it. Songwriter Fred Fassert showed up to encourage Cicchetti to release the original version by The Regents. The band was reassembled to record “I’m So Lonely” as the B-side, and “Barbara Ann” was released to local success in the New York area. As the song continued to break out, Cicchetti leased the recordings to Gee Records, and “Barbara Ann” climbed all the way to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Beach Boys

In 1965, Capitol released The Beach Boys Today! and Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!). Brian Wilson was beginning work on what would become Pet Sounds. The record label was less than enthused by the performance of the latest single, “The Little Girl I Once Knew,” which only reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Capitol pushed Wilson to deliver another album in time for the holidays.

Beach Boys Concert was released the previous year and comprised two shows recorded in Sacramento, California. The band devised a plan to make another live album, but not in a concert setting. This would be more of a beach party vibe but in the studio. Songs would be captured in a relaxed setting, and ambient party noise and chatter would be overdubbed to enhance the less formal atmosphere further. As Brian and the boys were in the studio capturing their “live performances,” 25-year-old Dean Torrence stopped by the studio to check in. Wilson had co-written “Surf City” with Jan & Dean a couple of years earlier, angering his father Murry, who felt the song should have been a Beach Boys release.

It only made sense Torrence would be the one to recommend recording “Barbara Ann.” His duo had recorded it in August 1962 but never released it as a single. Due to contractual reasons, Torrence (signed to Liberty Records) could not receive credit on the record or the album, but at the end of the recording, you can hear Carl Wilson saying, “Thank you, Dean.” The Beach Boys’ version of “Barbara Ann” shot up to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ironically, Beach Boys’ Party would, ultimately, outsell Pet Sounds, even though the latter is considered Brian Wilson’s masterpiece.

The Who

In 1966, The Who included “Barbara Ann” on their Ready Steady Who EP. Drummer Keith Moon was a huge Beach Boys fan and can be seen in The Kids Are Alright singing lead on the song. The footage was captured during a rehearsal on July 27, 1977.

“Bomb Iran”

In November 1979, a diplomatic standoff between the U.S. and Iran resulted in 53 American hostages being held in Tehran. The following month, The Baritone Dwarfs recorded a parody of “Barbara Ann” called “Bomb Iran.” A second version aired in Killeen, Texas, in January 1980. Another version of “Bomb Iran” was written by Dana Michaels and Tom Rivers and released under the name The Not Current in This Time Zone Singers. It aired on KFQD Radio in Anchorage, Alaska, after a rescue attempt failed. Yet another version in 1980 was recorded by J.C. & the B-1 Bombers. The most popular version of “Bomb Iran” was by Vince Vance & the Valiants. Their recording narrowly missed the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 101.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images