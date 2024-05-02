Christian Band for KING & COUNTRY Announce Fall US Tour in 2024

Australian Christian band for KING & COUNTRY are planning a hefty North American tour this year to promote their 2022 album What Are We Waiting For? this fall. The duo will hit cities across the United States for the Unsung Hero Tour, and no supporting acts have been announced yet.
“We’ll not only be playing all your favorites (on perhaps our most audacious stage production yet), we’ll also be performing a few tunes from our brand new ‘Inspired By’ album as well,” the band said in a statement.
Sounds exciting for fans of the “Shoulders” hitmakers. The for KING & COUNTRY 2024 Tour will begin on September 19 in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. The tour will close on November 10 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.
A few different presale events for this tour will start on May 7 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. General on-sale should begin on May 10 at 10:00 am local. If you missed out on presale tickets, you can always check out Stubhub for last-minute seats. We tend to recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets and tickets to sold-out shows, since the platform usually has some in stock. It’s worth checking out!
for KING & COUNTRY 2024 Tour Dates
September 19 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
September 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
September 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
September 27 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
September 28 – Rapid City, SD – Summit Arena
September 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater
September 30 – Red Rocks, CO – Red Rocks
October 3 – Duluth, MN – DECC Arena
October 4 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
October 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
October 6 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
October 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
October 12 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
October 13 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
October 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
October 18 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
October 19 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center
October 25 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
October 26 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
October 27 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
November 2 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 3 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena
November 7 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
November 8 – Cedar Park, TX – HEB Center
November 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
November 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
