Christian Band for KING & COUNTRY Announce Fall US Tour in 2024

Australian Christian band for KING & COUNTRY are planning a hefty North American tour this year to promote their 2022 album What Are We Waiting For? this fall. The duo will hit cities across the United States for the Unsung Hero Tour, and no supporting acts have been announced yet.

“We’ll not only be playing all your favorites (on perhaps our most audacious stage production yet), we’ll also be performing a few tunes from our brand new ‘Inspired By’ album as well,” the band said in a statement.

Sounds exciting for fans of the “Shoulders” hitmakers. The for KING & COUNTRY 2024 Tour will begin on September 19 in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. The tour will close on November 10 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.

A few different presale events for this tour will start on May 7 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. General on-sale should begin on May 10 at 10:00 am local. If you missed out on presale tickets, you can always check out Stubhub for last-minute seats. We tend to recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets and tickets to sold-out shows, since the platform usually has some in stock. It’s worth checking out!

September 19 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

September 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

September 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

September 27 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

September 28 – Rapid City, SD – Summit Arena

September 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater

September 30 – Red Rocks, CO – Red Rocks

October 3 – Duluth, MN – DECC Arena

October 4 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

October 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

October 6 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 12 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

October 13 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

October 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

October 18 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

October 19 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center

October 25 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

October 26 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

October 27 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

November 2 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

November 7 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

November 8 – Cedar Park, TX – HEB Center

November 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

November 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

