Kevin Bacon Serenades Barnyard Animals With Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”

You can add this to your Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. The actor and musician is a Beyoncé fan, and he demonstrated it in the most fun way possible — serenading his barnyard animals.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wearing a cowboy hat and wielding a mandolin, Bacon stood in the middle of his ponies and hogs, singing Beyoncé’s country foray “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The song certainly takes on a different dimension with Bacon’s vocals.

Never let it be said that Bacon didn’t look the part. Bacon’s wife Kyra Sedgwick handled the filming and also made a cameo in the video. She provided the various “whoo!”s and “hey!”s for Bacon in between the lyrics and the strumming.



Bacon’s animals certainly enjoyed the show. He had an assortment of ponies and pigs around as he played. The irony of Bacon playing for hogs certainly isn’t lost on anyone.

“Monday morning serenade,” Bacon wrote in the caption.

Kevin Bacon Sings to Goats

It’s actually not the first time that Bacon has performed for his animals. He previously sang Beyoncé’s “Heated” for his goats. So one thing must be true, either Bacon is a huge fan of the singer or his animals are.

Bacon isn’t new to music. He’s been in a band with his brother Michael since the 1990s called the Bacon Brothers. In an interview with Nippertown, Bacon discussed growing up with music.

“I’m the youngest of six. My brother is nine years older, and my sister ten. They were playing music in my earliest memories. So I wanted to try,” Bacon explained. “I had lyrics and melodies in my head and sang them to Mike. This was how we started writing together.”

“The music I listen to defies genre,” he said. As for his inspiration, Bacon says his wife plays a big role in his songs. “Well, as I tell my wife, all love songs are about her. Even the ones I wrote before I met her.”

In an interview with Press Herald, Bacon further described his songwriting process. He said, “When we first started writing, we would write together. The creation of the song is interesting, because there’s long been discussions about what actual writing is when you add a whatever, a lick or an idea or taking it in a different direction, but for the most part now, we write separately and then demo and bring it to each other and then bring it to the band and start working on it like that.”

[Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]