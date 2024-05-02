Neil Young & Crazy Horse Reschedule Texas Shows: Details, Tickets, & More

Texan fans were disappointed yesterday to hear that Neil Young and Crazy Horse would be canceling their upcoming concerts in Dallas and Austin. Because of severe weather in the state, the singer and band decided to reschedule the tour dates instead. The Austin show was slated to kick off last night, and the Dallas show was scheduled for tonight. Luckily, fans can still get tickets to the new dates.
“Too dangerous for us to put our audience in that situation,” said Young in a statement on his website. “We are rolling on, with these shows coming back in September on our way to Farm Aid. We are headed to New Orleans now. Would have loved to play Texas– Austin and Dallas, but too unsafe at the moment. Sitting in the parking lots, lightning flashing in the sky. Movin’ On.”
The next stop on the Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 Tour will be New Orleans, Louisiana for Jazz Fest on May 4. The final date of the tour will be September 29 in Hollywood, California at Hollywood Bowl.
Fans can get tickets to most of the tour dates for this trek on Ticketmaster. If your date of choice is sold out, we recommend checking Stubhub for last-minute seats.
If you purchased tickets to either of the canceled Texas shows, your tickets will be honored at the venues for the new rescheduled September dates. No need to worry!
If you haven’t gotten your tickets to see Neil Young and Crazy Horse live in 2024, you should definitely get them now before they’re gone!
Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 Tour Dates
May 4 – New Orleans, LA – Jazz Fest
May 5 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
May 7 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 8 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
May 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 11 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest
July 13 – London, ON – Rock the Park
July 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Blue Cross Park
July 20 – Calgary, AB – Fort Calgary
July 22 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park
July 23 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park
July 25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
July 28 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
September 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (RESCHEDULED DATE)
September 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (RESCHEDULED DATE)
September 29 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl
