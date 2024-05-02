Neil Young & Crazy Horse Reschedule Texas Shows: Details, Tickets, & More

Texan fans were disappointed yesterday to hear that Neil Young and Crazy Horse would be canceling their upcoming concerts in Dallas and Austin. Because of severe weather in the state, the singer and band decided to reschedule the tour dates instead. The Austin show was slated to kick off last night, and the Dallas show was scheduled for tonight. Luckily, fans can still get tickets to the new dates.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Too dangerous for us to put our audience in that situation,” said Young in a statement on his website. “We are rolling on, with these shows coming back in September on our way to Farm Aid. We are headed to New Orleans now. Would have loved to play Texas– Austin and Dallas, but too unsafe at the moment. Sitting in the parking lots, lightning flashing in the sky. Movin’ On.”

The next stop on the Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 Tour will be New Orleans, Louisiana for Jazz Fest on May 4. The final date of the tour will be September 29 in Hollywood, California at Hollywood Bowl.

Fans can get tickets to most of the tour dates for this trek on Ticketmaster. If your date of choice is sold out, we recommend checking Stubhub for last-minute seats.

If you purchased tickets to either of the canceled Texas shows, your tickets will be honored at the venues for the new rescheduled September dates. No need to worry!

If you haven’t gotten your tickets to see Neil Young and Crazy Horse live in 2024, you should definitely get them now before they’re gone!

May 4 – New Orleans, LA – Jazz Fest

May 5 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

May 7 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 8 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

May 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 11 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest

July 13 – London, ON – Rock the Park

July 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Blue Cross Park

July 20 – Calgary, AB – Fort Calgary

July 22 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

July 23 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

July 25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 28 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

September 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (RESCHEDULED DATE)

September 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (RESCHEDULED DATE)

September 29 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Matt Kincaid

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.