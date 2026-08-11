The Story Behind the Beatles Song That Earned Them America’s Adoration in 1963

Hindsight makes it seem like The Beatles were a nonstop success in their early days. But it took them a while to make the leap across the pond. Though they had mounting success back home in England, record labels and record shops struggled to settle into the idea of The Fab Four. That is, until one song completely turned their heads. Learn more about the song that made America fall in love with The Beatles below.

[RELATED: John Lennon Regretted Not Changing This Part of “Help!”, but That Potential Change Could Have Ruined It]

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The Single That Earned The Beatles America

Prior to The Beatles’ now-famous entrance into the American rock scene, they were a fledgling English band with a couple of top-selling songs. Both “Please Please Me” and “She Loves You” did well in their home market. But not even a favor called in from George Martin could get those songs on shelves in America.

“I would send them to my friends in America at Capitol Records, and say ‘This group is fantastic, you’ve got to issue them and sell them in the States,’” Martin once said in the notes of The Anthology Collection. “Each time the head of Capitol Records would turn it down and deny it, and say ‘Sorry, we know our market better than you do. We don’t think they’re any good.”’

This put a blockade on the band’s upward trajectory. They may have been greeted with deafening screams in England, but America was untouchable. The band didn’t want to go overseas to a middling reaction. According to Paul McCartney, they wanted to wait until they had traction to avoid the fate of many other English bands before them.

“I’d said to Brian [Epstein, the band’s manager], ‘We don’t want to go to America until we have a No. 1 record,’” McCartney once said. “A lot of British artists went there and came back with the audience having been slightly underwhelmed by them. I said, ‘We don’t want to be like that. If we go, we want to go on top.’”

They earned that traction in 1964 with “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” This simplistic pop-rock track was just the ticket to introduce them to a broader audience. Whether it was just the byproduct of great songwriting or a conscious effort from McCartney and John Lennon, this Beatles song was relatable to everyone, even American listeners.

The Making of “I Want To Hold Your Hand”

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This early Beatles hit was written by McCartney and Lennon. “Oh, please, say to me / You’ll let me be your man / And please, say to me / You’ll let me hold your hand,” they sing, delivering an innocent track about puppy love.

“I remember when we got the chord that made the song,” Lennon once said of writing this song. “We were in Jane Asher’s house, downstairs in the cellar playing on the piano at the same time. And we had, ‘Oh you-u-u… got that something…’ And Paul hits this chord, and I turn to him and say, ‘That’s it!’ I said, ‘Do that again!’ In those days, we really used to absolutely write like that — both playing into each other’s nose.”

McCartney and Lennon would go on to have many more incredible songwriting stories. But there is something uniquely enticing about this one. The making of this song was just two fledgling writers with big dreams and nothing but hope. Mirroring the American dream, these two young English talents were putting their all into this simple yet effective song, hoping it would earn them a ticket overseas.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” met American audiences where they were. It was just the kind of blithe track that worked wonders amid a tumultuous backdrop of presidential assassination and political unrest. From that moment on, The Beatles were big names in the American circuit. Revisit this name-making hit above.

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