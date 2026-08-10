3 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1990 That Still Sound Fresh Today

You know what they say: Nothing sounds more like the 1980s than a song from the early 1990s. It was an odd era for music, but it was still one that yielded a ton of top-notch, glittering, synthy hit pop songs. Sadly, some of those songs have been lost to time in the ears of modern-day listeners. Let’s change that. Here are a few somewhat forgotten pop hits from 1990 that are worth a spin in the modern age.

“Don’t Wanna Fall In Love” by Jane Child from ‘Jane Child’

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This synth-drenched, bassy pop song has that new jack swing style that was popular at the time, and I’m honestly shocked that this hit from Jan Child doesn’t make it to classic rock or pop radio more often nowadays.

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“Don’t Wanna Fall In Love” by Jane Child was quite the hit back in 1990. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 10 on numerous subcharts in the US.

“More Than Words Can Say” by Alias from ‘Alias’

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Who doesn’t love a power ballad? They were in heavy supply in the early 1990s, so it makes sense that a few good ones would slip through the cracks in favor of bigger power ballad hits. Still, “More Than Words Can Say” by Alias deserves just as much love as it did way back in 1990.

“More Than Words Can Say” by Alias is still a hair metal delight after all these years, but it really did resonate with audiences when it first came out. This song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

“Sending All My Love” by Linear from ‘Linear’

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How about a good ol’ crossover jam on our list of forgotten pop hits from 1990? This freestyle gem has all the elements of a successful early 90s pop hit: those synths, those relentless electronic drums, those sweet and sappy lyrics. Honestly, “Sending All My Love” by Linear still manages to sound modern today. That’s why I can’t believe how long it’s been since I heard this one out in the wild.

“Sending All My Love” by Linear was a No. 5 hit on the Hot 100.

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