3 Musicians Who Turned Their Songwriting Genius Into Award-Winning Musicals

These three musicians went beyond the typical scope of recording artists, writing stage musicals. From movie adaptations to album re-creations, these musicals have the mass appeal of their regular albums. Revisit these stage musicals written by pop and rock artists. These projects will give you even more appreciation for the talents of these iconic, multi-talented songwriters.

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Videos by American Songwriter

Sara Bareilles

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Sara Bareilles put her singer-songwriter skills to the test by adapting Waitress for the stage. She turned this drama into a heartfelt musical with songs catchy enough to befit her discography. For many audience members, the musical version is the definitive one, thanks to Bareilles’ keen songwriting.

She went further than just scoring the show and eventually joined the cast. From the stunning “She Used To Be Mine” to the powerhouse “Opening Up”, this musical is a testament to Bareilles’ sense of melody, narrative, and performance skills.

Cyndi Lauper

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Cyndi Lauper’s music is so visual and buoyant that it was just begging for a Broadway revamp. She fulfilled that idea with Kinky Boots in 2013. This bright musical about a shoe factory owner and a drag queen has excited audiences for over a decade now. Lauper helped bring this English ’00s film to life on stage with power pop.

Lauper proved she could do more than just write pop-rock hits with this musical. She went further than a typical recording career would allow, putting melodies to a full and moving narrative. Not just any musician could pull off writing something as robust and story-forward as this.

Pete Townshend

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The original version of Tommy was a rock opera, but it was pushed even further in the 1990s when it was made into a stage musical. The live version brought the narrative of this legendary Who album to life. It broadened the band’s appeal and highlighted the album’s powerful storytelling.

The dark narrative follows a boy who becomes psychosomatically deaf, mute, and blind after witnessing a traumatic murder. One wouldn’t think that would work well for a musical (which are typically upbeat), but it drew in audiences nonetheless. The legendary and energizing “Pinball Wizard” saves the show from being completely melancholy. All in all, it put the magic of “Tommy” on display in a way the original release could not.

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