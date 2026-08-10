3 Songs From the 1950s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Classic Rock Fan

While rock music was just getting started in the 1950s, the era had some incredible tracks. The time period set the foundation for what would come in later decades. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here.

Below, we wanted to showcase three tracks from back in the day that we find ourselves returning to often. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1950s that will instantly turn you into a classic rock fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Everyday” by Buddy Holly from ‘Buddy Holly’ (1958)

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Normally, when we think of rock music, we think of those big, buzzy, bombastic songs with sky-scraping vocals and instrumentation that can blow the roof off a three-story house. But that’s why Buddy Holly was so great. He understood nuance, simplicity, and minimalism. For evidence of this, just check out his hit 1958 track, “Everyday”. It’s a song that went on to impact artists decades after its release, from Paul McCartney to Rivers Cuomo. Sadly, Holly died when he was just 22 years old. If not for that, who knows what other tunes he would have given the world.

“Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard from ‘Here’s Little Richard’ (1957)

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Want the high energy? Then you want the artist Little Richard. The songwriter and performer wrote and released several hit songs during the 1950s, but perhaps none is remembered today quite like his joyous 1957 track, “Tutti Frutti”. The piano player brought the vibes to his oft-rambunctious music. His songs encompassed you, encapsulated you—they enveloped you. When you put on his music even now, it subsumes you. And it’s fabulous each and every time.

“Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry (Single, 1958)

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Rock music wouldn’t exist as we know it today if it wasn’t for Chuck Berry. Well, Berry and his fictitious character, Johnny B. Goode, of course. Berry sang about the young man in the woods who couldn’t read and write so well, but who could play his guitar like a genius. And, well, that helped set something off in the genre. Berry’s guitar playing, his storytelling, his general attitude—it was all something special, and it was something that impacted folks for years to come, from John Lennon to David Bowie.

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