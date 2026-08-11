3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s I Remember Listening to on the Couch in the Summertime

Back in the 1980s, there were no streaming services. There was no Amazon, and there was no Hulu. We didn’t have “Netflix and chill.” At best, we had “MTV and summer vacation.” Nevertheless, it was a good time to be alive as a music fan.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that we enjoyed during those hot months. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s I remember listening to on the couch in the summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Lady In Red” by Chris De Burgh from ‘Into The Light’ (1986)

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In the 1980s, some songs were just captivating. They could attract your attention out of seemingly nowhere. It was hard to put a finger on why they perked your eyes or ears. Enter: “The Lady In Red” by Chris De Burgh. The song was like a movie. It had depth, characters, and allure. It was enough to capture the minds of many at home during the hot months, watching MTV with nothing else to do. Indeed, that’s the power of a great chorus.

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy from ‘Cheers’ (1983)

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For fans of sitcoms, this is an obvious one. While Seinfeld was the show of the 1990s and The Office was the show of the 2000s, it was Cheers that was the favorite of the 1980s. And back then, if you had a hit show on your hands, chances were you had a hit song, too. For evidence of this, check out “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy. The 1983 offering made the Billboard Hot 100 charts thanks to its welcoming quality and inclusion on the popular TV series. In the 1980s, Cheers was a Goliath, and so was its theme.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

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Back in the day, countless teenagers found themselves on their parents’ couches watching MTV. Certain videos just repeated over and over. Such was the case with “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone. The 1981 track was ubiquitous on the airwaves, whether you were listening to the radio or watching television. Everyone wanted to hear those seven digits and to imagine themselves calling them up. Maybe Jenny would answer? Maybe she’d have the secret to everlasting love? There wasn’t a ton to do back in the day—we took our fantasies where we could get them!

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