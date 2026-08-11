3 Classic Rock Deep Cuts From 1978 That Deserved To Become Stadium Anthems

There are so many amazing classic rock songs from 1978, specifically, that should have become world-star anthems of the era. For some reason, the following three iconic rock songs didn’t quite become the anthemic, era-defining rock tunes they should have been. Despite the unfairness, I think they’re more than worth enjoying today.

“Surrender” by Cheap Trick from ‘Heaven Tonight’

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I’m still shocked that this power pop song did not become a bigger smash hit. This opener on Heaven Tonight could have been a definitive 70s teen anthem. And yet, I don’t hear it as much on classic rock radio as songs like “I Want You To Want Me” or “The Flame”. What gives? This song’s a banger!

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“Surrender” was the first song by Cheap Trick to make it to the Billboard Hot 100, where it stalled short of the Top 40 at No. 62.

“Lights” by Journey from ‘Infinity’

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In a way, I understand why this soft rock tune by Journey didn’t become a massive hit. The band put out so many arena rock classics that it’s expected for one or two to fall through the cracks. Especially in favor of massive songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’” or “Open Arms”.

Still, “Lights” is a lovely piece of work à la Steve Perry and Neal Schon. It peaked at No. 68 on the Hot 100 and would later get some love in the sports world, namely the World Series in the early 2010s.

“Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)” by Styx from ‘The Grand Illusion’

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This melodic, fun, semi-deep cut from The Grand Illusion has such an incredible chorus that it should have landed it in late 1970s rock anthem territory. I can imagine being blown away by hearing this one live in the late 1970s. And yet, “Fooling Yourself” only peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100. It’s a shame that this prog-rock gem makes it to our list of classic rock songs of 1978 that unfairly didn’t become anthems. Still, it’s a fun tune. Complete with a special blend of acoustics and synths that I find entertaining after all these years.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images