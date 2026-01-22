The Story Behind the Song That Became Blake Shelton’s Surprising 31st No. 1 Hit

When Blake Shelton released “Austin” in 2001, he likely never imagined he would still be having hits at radio 25 years later, but that’s exactly what happened. Shelton kicked off 2026 by having his 31st No. 1 single, with “Stay Country Or Die Tryin’”. The song, written by Beau Bailey, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, and Drew Parker, is on Shelton’s latest For Recreational Use Only record.

“I’ve been around long enough to know you never take moments like this for granted, and a number one radio single is always worth celebrating,” Shelton says of the song. “I love this song, and I’m so grateful the fans do too.”

“Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” is everything Shelton loves about the country music life. The song says in part, “From the red, white, and blue flyin’ high at the farm / To the Boone and Crockett stud on the wall in the barn / Where the magnolias bloom, there’s a lab on the lawn / Where your buddy and your boat both got the name John / In God, we trust / Detroit, we rust / Redneck letter testifyin’ / From the born in the cut / ‘Til the day that I’m dust / I’ma stay country or die tryin’.”

Why Blake Shelton Recorded “Stay Country Or Die Tryin’”

For Recreational Use Only is Shelton’s first album on BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, after leaving Warner Music Nashville. “Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” follows “Texas”, Shelton’s debut single from his latest album, and his 30th No. 1 single.

Although Shelton didn’t write “Stay Country Or Die Tryin’,” the song is still very authentic to him.

“The lyric is just a bunch of almost phrases and things that are picturesque to growing up in the kind of backwoods and country, and that diehard mentality,” Shelton tells American Songwriter. “It’s, ‘I know where I come from.’ That’s kind of how we are — a little very prideful, a little bit stubborn. And that’s kind of the guy in that song. There’s a pride to being a hillbilly and not going to town for any-damn-thing.”

With a quarter of a century in country music already, Shelton has recorded a lot of songs. Still, he says “Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” remains one of his favorites.

“This is one of my favorite songs,” Shelton says on Country Countdown USA. “I love songs that are filled with attitude. That’s what God’s Country had too. You’re so proud of who you are that you’re mad about it. It’s just the lifestyle I live when I can turn off the singer and become the fake rancher I am. I become that guy when I sing this song.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic