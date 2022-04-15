The Top 10 Backstreet Boys Songs

For those of us who grew up in the 1990s, the Backstreet Boys are legendary. Personally, I remember having two of their songs on what must have been the world’s first MP3 player, which itself only held five total songs. That’s 40 percent of space devoted to the quintet!

The boy band, which made headlines in the late ’90s along with NSYNC, remains a favorite, still touring and even still releasing new music, occasionally, these days. But that’s not the point of our inquiry here today. Here, we want to dive into the band’s best of the best. The cream of the crop.

So, without further ado, let’s do just that. Here are the Backstreet Boys’ Top 10 Songs.

10. “We’ve Got It Going On”

9. “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely”

8. “More Than That”

7. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

6. “Quit Playing Games With My Heart”

5. “As Long As You Love Me”

4. “Everybody”

3. “I Want It That Way”

2. “Larger Than Life”

1. “Shape Of My Heart”

Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images