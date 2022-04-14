Post Malone and Billy Strings Team Up for Cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues”

Post Malone and Billy Strings teamed up for a cover of Johnny Cash’s hit song, “Cocaine Blues,” at Strings’ show in Southern California in Orange County, and fans are loving it.

But perhaps no one loved the collab more than the pop star Malone, who said, as he walked on stage with a cigarette and a beer: “Billy Strings is the best to ever fucking do it.”

Malone and Strings have been (public) pals ever since Strings put up an Instagram post in 2020, which read, “Redneck shit with my boy @postmalone #fuckaroundandfindout💥 ( 📸 @adamdegross ).”

And in a more recent IG post, Strings thanked Malone for the Cash collab, saying: “Thanks @postmalone .. love you❤️ // 📸 @jesse_faatz.”

Strings, who is currently on a spring tour, has stops ahead along various west coast U.S. cities, including Las Vegas for a sold-out show at the Brooklyn Bowl. He has more U.S. and European dates coming up, as well. See the full list of dates below.

And Malone has an anticipated new album, twelve carat toothache, set to be released soon. Speaking with Billboard a few months ago, Malone said he’s been stressing the new LP, which will be the follow-up to his 2019 record Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The new record will clock in at around 45 minutes, which would be his shortest to date. But, Malone says, that’s just where he’s at.

“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything,” he told Billboard.

Check out the duo perform together below.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 15—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 16—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

April 22—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

April 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 29—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 1—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 7—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 14—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

June 15—Dayton, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Saint Louis Music Park (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 18—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 23—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 24—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 25—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 29—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17 (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

June 30—Scranton, PA—Peach Music Festival

July 2—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

July 3—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion (on-sale 3/7 at 10am local)

July 22—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 23—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 24—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 29—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

July 30—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 4—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 5—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 6—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 9—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 10—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 12—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 13—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 14—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Park (on-sale 3/14 at 10am local)

August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend

Photo via Twitter