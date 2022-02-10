The Top 10 Lauryn Hill Songs

Ms. Hill.

L. Boogie.

Lauryn.

By any name, the music sounds as sweet.

For the 46-year-old New Jersey-born singer and emcee, the world often seems like her oyster. Whether she’s being immortalized in song by rapper Talib Kweli or performing solo or with her group The Fugees, Lauryn Hill has touched many a music fan.

Here we wanted to share what we thought were her 10 best songs (or song features). So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top tunes from the great vocalist Lauryn Hill.

10. “Nobody” by Nas and Lauryn Hill

9. “If I Ruled The World” by Nas and Lauryn Hill

8. “Fu-Gee-La” by The Fugees

7. “Vocab (Remix)” by The Fugees

6. “Doo-Wop (That Thing)”

5. “So Much Things To Say”

4. “Everything Is Everything”

3. “Killing Me Softly” by The Fugees

2. “Ready Or Not” by The Fugees

1. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images