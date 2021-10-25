The Top 10 Pasta Songs for World Pasta Day

It’s October 25—do you know what that means? Happy World Pasta Day, everyone! Whether you’re using your noodle on a hard project or just noodling around on your six-string, today is a day to be cheesy, a little saucy, and certainly one to fill your plate with fun.

It’s also a day (just like every other day) to listen to great music. So, we thought, why not combine our love for all things pasta and our love for all things songwriting. So, to the end, without further ado, here are the best pasta-themed, pasta-name drop, pasta-infused, or just pasta-rific songs.

What you won’t hear here, though, is anything from bassist Eddie Spaghetti of the Supersuckers, or even any songs from Guns N’ Roses fifth album “The Spaghetti Incident?”, because those, well, just don’t light up our lasagna. But the rest of these songs surely do!

1. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

2. “It’s All About the Benjamins” by Puff Daddy

3. “Fetti & Spaghetti” by The Flavr Blue

4. “On Top Of Spaghetti” by Rock ‘N Learn

5. “Noodles And Butter” by Caspar Babypants

6. “Pasta” by Angie McMahon

7. “Your Party” by Ween

8. “Neal And Jack And Me” by King Crimson

9. “Spaghetti Western” by Primus

10. “Lasagna” by Weird Al Yankovic

BONUS SONG: “PHO Vietnam” by Sabzi