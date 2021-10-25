Willie Nelson Shares New Rendition of Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me”

On Friday (October 22), outlaw country legend Willie Nelson released a new song from his forthcoming 12-track album, The Willie Nelson Family, which is set to drop on November 19.

The track is a new rendition from Nelson of Kris Kristofferson’s classic, “Why Me.”

Kristofferson first released the song in 1973 and Nelson originally covered it in 1979 for his album Sings Kristofferson. Listen to the reflective new version below.

For Nelson’s new album, the 88-year-old artist employed a number of his family members, including sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas and Micah Nelson on drums, guitars, and vocals, and daughters Paula and Amy Nelson, also on drums, guitars, and vocals.

According to Jam Base, the new record will comprise six Willie Nelson originals, along with six covers, including George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and the spiritual “In The Garden.”

Recently, it was announced that Nelson will be sharing the stage with George Strait when he headlines the grand opening of the new Austin arena Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 29, 2022, with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.

In September, Nelson released another new track from his forthcoming LP, “Family Bible,” which you can check out below.