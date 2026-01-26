3 Caspar Babypants Songs for the Whole Family

Kids’ music artist Caspar Babypants is having a moment. Not only was he included in the recent HBO music documentary Happy And You Know It, but Caspar got a big shout-out on late-night television when actress Lily Collins glowingly talked about his records.

Videos by American Songwriter

Of course, Caspar is the moniker of artist Chris Ballew, the former frontman for the rock band The Presidents Of The United States Of America (famous for songs like “Lump” and “Peaches”). For those looking to explore Caspar’s music more, these are three Caspar Babypants Songs for the whole family.

“Stompy The Bear” from ‘Hot Dog!’ (2012)

Even though Caspar Babypants said his 2021 LP Easy Breezy! was his last under the kids’ music moniker, his songs continue to live on in the households of families far and wide. Perhaps Caspar’s best-known track these days is “Stompy The Bear”. Complete with a fun music video, the track tells the legend of a mysterious bear—what color is he anyway?—and how he might find his way into your town one day. It’s a funny song with creative lyrics that get kids smiling and dancing around the house.

“Googly Eyes” from ‘This Is Fun!’ (2010)

We’ve all had the thought—wouldn’t life be just a little bit better if everything in the world had googly eyes on it? Well, Chris Ballew (aka Caspar Babypants) is just the type of person to test out that theory. For evidence, look no further than this 2010 song and accompanying music video. It’s googly eyes galore! It’s your dreams come to life! That’s just what Caspar does so well.

“Here Comes The Sun” from ‘Beatles Baby!’ (2015)

In 2015, Caspar Babypants released his tenth studio album. That record, Beatles Baby!, included renditions of songs by the famed Fab Four. There are a whopping 21 covers of Beatles songs on the LP, and they are all performed in a way that is appealing to both children and their families. That’s the benefit of being a Billboard charting rocker—you know how to appeal to a wide audience. That is exactly what Chris Ballew understands—it’s his superpower.

Photo via Chris Ballew / Caspar Babypants