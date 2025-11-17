3 One-Hit Wonders That “Weird Al” Yankovic Hilariously Parodied

For those who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, there is one name that stands out above all the rest when it comes to parody songs. And that name, of course, is “Weird Al” Yankovic. The man with the wild, curly hair and an accordion really knew how to spoof some of the biggest names in music.

But he also knew how to spoof some of the most famous one-hit wonders in music, too. From the funny to the outrageous—that is the subject of this list below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic over the years.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

In the late 1970s, songwriter Doug Fieger was inspired by a new relationship. It was as if his new girlfriend gave him new powers, he said. And one of them was writing the song “My Sharona”, which raced up the Billboard Hot 100 charts and hit No. 1. But the song also inspired the first parody track from “Weird Al”, who released “My Bologna“, also in 1979. The Knack loved it, approved it, and even signed Yankovic to a one-off deal with their label Capitol Records.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus from ‘Some Gave All’ (1992)

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus earned himself a No. 4 song on the Hot 100 with this silly breakup song in 1992. A year later, Al released his own parody version of the track, “Achy Breaky Song“, on which you can hear him talking with a DJ not to play Cyrus’ offering anymore. Not only that, but the LP on which the album was released—Alapalooza—is a parody of the Jurassic Park logo!

“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’ (1982)

In the early 80s, Toni Basil earned herself a hit track with her supremely catchy release, “Mickey”. The song, which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, was later parodied by “Weird Al” early in his career in 1983. His rendition, “Ricky“, is about Ricky Ricardo from the 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy. Because of course it is! In the video for the song, you also see Al without curly hair, which feels a bit shocking.

