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The Ultimate Party Playlist: 3 Classic Songs From the 2000s We All Know by Heart

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We all know these 2000s songs by heart, and that’s what makes them such party staples. If you want to unite a crowd, throw these on. Instantly, everyone in attendance will be on a level playing field.

[RELATED: 5 Songs From the Early 2000s That Feel Like Cooking in the Kitchen With Your Mom as a Kid]

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“Yeah!” — Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris

This Usher track remains a party staple in modernity. The sharp synth tones instantly orient the listener, bringing rooms of people together with little to no effort. Whether you’re at a wedding or a crowded bar, “Yeah!” works wonders on the atmosphere.

I saw this shorty, she was checkin’ up on me / From the game she was spittin’ in my ear, you would think that she know me,” the energetic lyrics read. No matter if you count yourself an R&B fan or not, you know this song. And it excites you every time it comes on, no matter how often you’ve heard it.

“Crazy In Love” — Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z

This early Beyoncé solo hit demands attention. If you’re at a party, all conversation must stop, and this song must take center stage. “I look and stare so deep in your eyes / I touch on you more and more every time / When you leave, I’m begging you not to go / Call your name two, three times in a row,” the powerhouse vocalist sings in the first verse. Whether you’re trying to go toe-to-toe with Beyoncé vocally or dancing the night away, this song is a must for any party playlist.

Few songs from the 2000s have been as enduring as this one. Odds are, every party from now until forever will consider this a mainstay.

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

This opening guitar trill might make you roll your eyes a bit when it comes on, but by the time the opening verse comes up, you’re locked in; just as excited as everyone else around you. “Mr. Brightside” is one of those songs that refuse to age. No matter how many years pass, this song remains a current, viable hit. Sure, it has some nostalgia, but it still feels fresh.

There’s no way you’ve been to a party in the last several decades and have never heard this song coming over the loudspeakers. It’s got just the right energy to get a crowd revved up, and it has proven that fact on an uncountable number of occasions.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

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