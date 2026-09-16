The Ultimate Party Playlist: 3 Classic Songs From the 2000s We All Know by Heart

We all know these 2000s songs by heart, and that’s what makes them such party staples. If you want to unite a crowd, throw these on. Instantly, everyone in attendance will be on a level playing field.

[RELATED: 5 Songs From the Early 2000s That Feel Like Cooking in the Kitchen With Your Mom as a Kid]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Yeah!” — Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris

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This Usher track remains a party staple in modernity. The sharp synth tones instantly orient the listener, bringing rooms of people together with little to no effort. Whether you’re at a wedding or a crowded bar, “Yeah!” works wonders on the atmosphere.

“I saw this shorty, she was checkin’ up on me / From the game she was spittin’ in my ear, you would think that she know me,” the energetic lyrics read. No matter if you count yourself an R&B fan or not, you know this song. And it excites you every time it comes on, no matter how often you’ve heard it.

“Crazy In Love” — Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z

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This early Beyoncé solo hit demands attention. If you’re at a party, all conversation must stop, and this song must take center stage. “I look and stare so deep in your eyes / I touch on you more and more every time / When you leave, I’m begging you not to go / Call your name two, three times in a row,” the powerhouse vocalist sings in the first verse. Whether you’re trying to go toe-to-toe with Beyoncé vocally or dancing the night away, this song is a must for any party playlist.

Few songs from the 2000s have been as enduring as this one. Odds are, every party from now until forever will consider this a mainstay.

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

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This opening guitar trill might make you roll your eyes a bit when it comes on, but by the time the opening verse comes up, you’re locked in; just as excited as everyone else around you. “Mr. Brightside” is one of those songs that refuse to age. No matter how many years pass, this song remains a current, viable hit. Sure, it has some nostalgia, but it still feels fresh.

There’s no way you’ve been to a party in the last several decades and have never heard this song coming over the loudspeakers. It’s got just the right energy to get a crowd revved up, and it has proven that fact on an uncountable number of occasions.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)