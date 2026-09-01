5 Songs From the Early 2000s That Feel Like Cooking in the Kitchen With Your Mom as a Kid

These songs evoke vivid visuals: the sun peeking through a kitchen window, familiar childhood recipes, and a warm, fuzzy feeling that only comes from nostalgia. These hits feel like cooking with your mother in the early 2000s. While that might be uber-specific, I’d venture to guess it’s not unrelatable. Even if that scenario isn’t what comes to mind for you, there is certainly some nostalgia there.

“Sunrise” — Norah Jones

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There’s nothing that screams childhood comfort for kids of the 2000s better than Norah Jones. How many of our moms escaped to the dulcet tones of this jazz-pop singer? One of her best and warmest 2000s songs is “Sunrise”. Keeping an easy tempo the whole way through, this song plays like a tender memory that you’ll want to replay again and again.

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“A Love That Will Last” — Renee Olstead

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This 2000s song sounds best coming out of a CD player in the kitchen. But, to make do with modernity, it hits pretty hard when streamed nowadays. This song instantly transports the listener back to a time when everything was a little brighter and more hopeful; childhood incarnate. Whether you frequently listened to this song back in its day or not, listening to it now will spark some nostalgia all the same.

“Put Your Records On” — Corinne Bailey Rae

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Veering toward the middle of the decade, we have Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On”. This song has maintained its popularity over the years, speaking to its nostalgic qualities and enduring appeal. There’s really no hating this song. Sure, you might skip it every so often, having heard it a gazillion times, but there’s no contempt there. Odds are, this song brings back childhood memories every time it plays, dispelling any potential naysayers.

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“Suddenly I See” — KT Tunstall

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KT Tunstall was a mainstay of this era. Plenty of listeners can recall hearing this song after their mothers showed it to them. A little more upbeat than the other songs on this list, “Suddenly I See” infuses an energy that keeps us coming back for more.

“Why Georgia” — John Mayer

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Before many children of the 2000s had time to become John Mayer fans themselves, their mothers were holding down the fandom. “Why Georgia” remains a standout from his 2001 debut, with its comforting tempo and uniquely Mayer lyricism.

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