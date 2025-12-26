Art Garfunkel and His Son Release Duet Cover of “Auld Lang Syne” as New Single from Art Jr.’s Recent Holiday Album, ‘Advent’

Just in time for the New Year, Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr. have released a new duet version of the holiday classic “Auld Lang Syne” as a single.

Videos by American Songwriter

The ethereal, atmospheric track also appears on Garfunkel Jr.’s first-ever Christmas album, Advent, which was released on November 28. The 14-song collection features Art contributing vocals to three tracks—“Auld Lang Syne,” and renditions of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and the traditional English carol “The First Noel.”

[RELATED: Art Garfunkel’s Poetic Father’s Day Message Expressing His Love for His Two Sons Will Melt Your Heart]

Art and his son’s duet version “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” was released in early November as Advent’s first single.

“Auld Lang Syne,” of course, is traditionally sung on New Year’s Eve to reflect on the past year, while looking ahead to the future. The song’s lyrics were written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in the late 1700s, set to a traditional Scottish folk melody. The Garfunkels’ rendition celebrates the two singers’ shared journey as artists and through life.

The collaboration on Advent follows Art and his son’s duo album Father and Son, which was released in November 2024. That album which was credited to Garfunkel & Garfunkel, features duet renditions of 12 popular songs from various eras selected by Art and Art Jr. Father and Son includes tunes by The Beatles, Cat Stevens, Cyndi Lauper, Eurythmics, Don McLean, and The Everly Brothers, as well as a few of Garfunkel’s favorite older pop standards. It also features a version of the Paul Simon-penned 1968 Simon & Garfunkel song “Old Friends.”

More About Art Garfunkel Jr. and the Advent Album

Garfunkel Jr. was born in New York City, but relocated to Berlin when he was a teenager. In recent years, he’s launched a successful career as a solo artist in Germany.

Father and Son reached the Top-Five of the German albums chart.

Advent features covers of various well-known holiday songs, many of which are sung in German. The album is available now on CD, digitally, a two-LP package, and a limited-edition box set. The LP set includes two bonus tracks—a cappella versions of “Auld Lang Syne” and “What Child Is This.”

Other Recent Art Garfunkel News

Garfunkel’s most recent public appearances were in late October, when he took part in three multifaceted events dubbed “Art Garfunkel in Song & Conversation” at the Blue Art Center in Yonkers. New York. The events, which took place October 28-30, featured the singer performing select tunes, reciting poetry, and discussing his career.

According to an October 2025 report on New York TV station Fox 5, Garfunkel is planning to present a similar show during an international tour in 2026. So far, the 84-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hasn’t announced any dates for the trek.

Advent Track List:

“Auld Lang Syne” (with Art Garfunkel) “Winter Wonderland” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” “The Little Drummer Boy” “The First Noel” (with Art Garfunkel) “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” “Mary’s Boy Child” “What Child Is This “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” (with Art Garfunkel) “O Come All Ye Faithful” “Feliz Navidad” “White Christmas” “Stille Nacht” Silent Night “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Vinyl Bonus Tracks:

“Auld Lang Syne” (A Cappella Version) “What Child Is This” (A Cappella Version)

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)