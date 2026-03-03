These 3 Country Love Songs From 1999 Make Me Believe in True Love

Some country love songs seem more about attraction or a superficial relationship. But then there are some country love songs that celebrate deep, long-lasting love. These three, all released in 1999, could make anyone believe in true love.

Videos by American Songwriter

“What Do You Say To That” by George Strait

“What Do You Say To That” is not one of George Strait’s 60 No. 1 hits, but it could have been. On his Always Never The Same record, Jim Lauderdale and Melba Montgomery are the song’s writers.

“What Do You Say To That” says, “You’re like the warm sunshine, I think of you all the time / I’ve fallen for you, and that’s a fact / What do you say to that / You’re always in my dreams, I think you know what they mean / My heart knows this is real at last / What do you say to that / Life could never be the same without you / Love was never really love without you / Here beside you is really where it’s at, what do you say to that.”

“Amazed” by Lonestar

There isn’t a bigger hit by Lonestar than “Amazed“. On their Lonely Grill record, the romantic tune is written by Marv Green, Chris Lindsey, and Aimee Mayo.

“Amazed” not only became a multi-week No. 1 country hit, but it also landed at the top of the pop charts as well. The song says, “I don’t know how you do what you do / I’m so in love with you / It just keeps getting better / I wanna spend the rest of my life / With you by my side / Forever and ever / Every little thing that you do / Baby, I’m amazed by you.”

When “Amazed” was written, Lindsey and Mayo, who are now married, were just beginning to fall in love with each other.

“Our feelings for each other just started coming out as we were writing,” Mayo tells Smooth Radio.

The song remains a fan favorite, even after so many years.

“It is that song that took Lonestar to another level,” McDonald boasts. “We will never, ever get tired of playing that song. Just because, we still have fans come up to us night after night saying that’s the song they got married to, the song they use on their anniversary.”

“I Love You” by Martina McBride

Martina McBride includes “I Love You” on her Emotion project. Penned by Adrienne Follesé, Keith Follesé, and Tammy Hyler , the uptempo track is also part of Runaway Bride. Also out in 1999, the hit movie stars Julia Roberts.

“I Love You” says, “And I’m in so totally / Wrapped up emotionally / Attracted so physically / Acting so recklessly / I need you so desperately / Sure as the sky is blue / Baby I love you / I love you.”

“I Love You” also became a Top 25 pop hit for McBride.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images