These 3 Country One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s Are Still Worth Listening to Today

A lot of stars need to align for an artist to have a successful country music career. It takes more than talent and a great song, as these three songs prove. We found three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that did not translate into a lengthy career for the artist. Still, the songs are so good that they are worth listening to today.

“Don’t Get Me Started” by Rhett Akins

“Don’t Get Me Started” is Rhett Akins‘ fifth single, and his only No. 1 hit. The song, on his sophomore Somebody New album, is written by Akins, along with Sam Hogin and Mark D. Sanders.

Akins’ “Don’t Get Me Started” comes after “That Ain’t My Truck”, a Top 5 single for Akins, and “She Said Yes”, a Top 20 single. “Don’t Get Me Started” has all the makings of a hit, both then and now. The song says, “No, don’t get me started, I’m warning you / Unless you’ve got an extra week or two / You know darn well how I get when you get me goin’ / No, don’t get me taking ’bout us / About the day we fell in love / Unless you’re longing for a dose of strong emotion.”

“Don’t Get Me Started” might not have led to a massive career as an artist for Akins, but no one needs to feel sorry for him. Akins, the father of country music superstar Thomas Rhett, is enjoying a successful career as a songwriter. His credits include Jon Pardi’s “Dirt On My Boots”, “Half Of Me” by Thomas Rhett and Riley Green, and Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here”, among others.

“Nobody Knows” by Kevin Sharp

“Nobody Knows” is Kevin Sharp’s debut single, and his only song to reach the top of the charts. Out in 1996, the song is on Sharp’s debut Measure Of A Man record.

“Nobody Knows” is a painful telling of deep regret. The song says, “Why didn’t I say the things I needed to say? / How could I let my angel get away? / Now my world is just a-tumblin’ down / I can see it so clearly, but you’re nowhere around / The nights are lonely, the days are so sad / And I just keep thinkin’ about the love that we had / And I’m missin’ you / And nobody knows it but me.“

Sharp had a few more hits at radio, but none that matched the success of “Nobody Knows”. Sadly, Sharp is unable to make a comeback in country music. He passed away in 2014, when he was just 43 years old.

“I Wanna Fall In Love” by Lila McCann

Lila McCann was just 15 years old when she released her debut “Down Came A Blackbird” in 1997. One year later, she released “I Wanna Fall In Love” from her debut Lila project. “I Wanna Fall In Love” peaked in the Top 5, the highest-charting single of McCann’s career.

Buddy Brock and Mark Spiro are the writers of “I Wanna Fall In Love”, an anthem of positivity. The song says, “I wanna fall in love, I wanna feel that rush / Running into my heart, shaking up my soul / Feeling like I never felt before / I wanna fall in love, I wanna feel that touch / I’ve only dreamed about it / I’ve been living without it / And that ain’t good enough / I wanna fall in love.”

McCann has continued to release music on her own, but has not replicated the success she had with “I Wanna Fall In Love”.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images