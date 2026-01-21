Grammy Awards to Feature All Eight Best New Artist Nominees in Special Performance

Over the years, the Grammy Awards have offered numerous unforgettable performances. There was the time Elton John teamed with Eminem in 2001 for “Stan.” Or how about Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash singing “Jackson” in 1994. Just a few years ago, Lady Gaga welcomed Bradley Cooper to the Grammy stage to perform “Shallow.” While duets have become somewhat of a regular tradition at the awards, the Grammys recently announced all eight nominees in the Best New Artist category will take part in a special segment.

On February 1, the music industry will take over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to celebrate both new artists and global superstars. But when it came to those within the Best New Artist category, producers wanted offer a glimpse into a future of music. Although details surrounding the performance remain a mystery for now, the list of singers making up the segment was released with the nominees.

Among the stars set to perform during the segment are Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Alex Warren, Katseye, Sombr, Addison Rae, and The Marias. With eight artists taking the stage at once, the announcement has already become a talking point about the upcoming awards. But even with the singers sharing the spotlight, only one can walk away as the Best New Artist.

Grammy Awards Moving To Disney In 2027

Looking at the betting odds, Dean had the best chances of winning the Best New Artist award with -340. Following behind her were Thomas with +350 and Young with +1900. Already charting songs like “Lady Lady” and “Nice to Each Other”, the hitmaker released her second studio album last year with The Art of Loving. And with a tour on the horizon, Dean proved why she deserved to be in the category.

Aside from the Best New Artist segment, Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards. Kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, 2026 will mark the final year the awards will air on CBS. Part of the celebration since 1973, the Grammys signed a new deal with Disney for the broadcasting rights over the next decade.

With the Grammy Awards moving to Disney in 2027, CBS hoped to end its legacy in music with one final ceremony that spotlights both the next generation of artists and the moments that have defined the awards for decades.

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)