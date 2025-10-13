Born on This Day in 1969, the Award-Winning Songwriter Who Penned Hits for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Himself

On this day (October 13) in 1969, Thomas Rhett Akins Sr. was born in Valdosta, Georgia. He began his recording career in the 1990s, scoring multiple hits on the Hot Country Songs chart. Later, he became one of the most successful songwriters in Nashville. Rhett Akins has penned hits for the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn.

Akins was raised in a musical household and began playing guitar at 14. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Georgia, where he studied business and played football. When he wasn’t in class or on the field, he was playing his guitar and singing for friends on campus. After a year, though, he dropped out of college and returned to Valdosta to work with his father, according to a biography.

Akins moved to Nashville to follow his long-held dream of having a country music career in 1992. After shopping his demos around the city, he landed a deal with Decca Records. Two years after moving to Music City, he released his debut single, “What They’re Talkin’ About.” It peaked at No. 35 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The next year, he released “That Ain’t My Truck,” which peaked at No. 3, giving him his first major hit. That year, he also released his debut album, A Thousand Memories. A year later, he found his first No. 1 when “Don’t Get Me Started,” the lead single from Somebody New, topped the country chart.

“Don’t Get Me Started” was Akins’ final hit as a recording artist. However, it was far from his last as a songwriter.

Rhett Akins Writes Hits for Nashville Elites

Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip came together in the late 2000s to form the Peach Pickers, a songwriting trio that has penned songs for some of the biggest names in country music. So far, Akins has writing credits on 31 No. 1 country hits. Artists who took his songs to the top include Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and his son, Thomas Rhett.

The list of No. 1 hits Akins has co-penned includes “All About Tonight,” “Honey Bee,” and “Boys ‘Round Here” by Blake Shelton, “I Don’t Want This Night to End” and “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan. He has also co-written hit songs for Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice, and many more.

Featured Image by Gary Miller/WireImage