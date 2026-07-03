These 3 Debut Country Singles From 1991 Went All the Way to No. 1

It’s not often that a country artist has a big hit with their first single, but it does happen. These three country acts hit the ground running with their debut country single. All out in 1991, they are songs fans still love today.

“Meet In The Middle” by Diamond Rio

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On Diamond Rio’s eponymous debut is “Meet In The Middle”. The song was written by Chapin Hartford, Jim Foster, and Don Pfrimmer.

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A sweet story song, “Meet In The Middle” says, “I start walking your way you start walking mine / We meet in the middle ‘neath that old Georgia pine / We gain a lot of ground, cause we both give a little / Ain’t no road too long when we meet in the middle.”

“Meet In The Middle” is the first debut single from a country band to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Brand New Man” by Brooks & Dunn

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The title track of Brooks & Dunn’s freshman album, “Brand New Man” came out in 1991. Duo members Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn wrote “Brand New Man” with Don Cook.

A country classic, “Brand New Man” begins with the chorus, which says, “I saw the light / I’ve been baptized / By the fire in your touch / And the flame in your eyes / I’m born to love again / I’m a brand new man.”

Brooks & Dunn followed “Brand New Man” with three more No. 1 singles, all from their first record.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

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A song Trisha Yearwood sings to this day, “She’s In Love With The Boy” is on her self-titled first record. Jon Ims is the sole writer of the song.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” says, “Her daddy says, ‘He ain’t worth a lick / When it comes to brains he got the short end of the stick’ / But Katie’s young and, man, she just don’t care / She’d follow Tommy anywhere / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / And even if they have to run away / She’s gonna marry that boy someday.”

Yearwood performed “She’s In Love With The Boy” when Porter Wagoner inducted her into the Grand Ole Opry. It’s also a song she still frequently sings from the Opry stage.

“Every time I would do the Opry, if I didn’t plan to sing ‘She’s in Love With the Boy’, he would come out and say, ‘Sing the one that brung ya!’ That was Porter’s thing,” Yearwood recalls. “So it will forever be for Porter, every time I sing it,” she adds.

In 2021, this song was named the most-listened-to country song by a female artist.

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