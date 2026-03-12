These 4 Country Songs From 1970 Will Be Remembered Forever

The year 1970 was a pivotal one for country music. These four country songs all came out in 1970 but are so good that they will be remembered forever.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” by Johnny Cash

By 1970, Johnny Cash had spent more than a dozen years releasing hit after hit, including “I Walk The Line”, “Ring Of Fire”, “The Matador”, and more. But with “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down“, the song not only became a No. 1 hit for Cash, but it also became one that remains among his most successful songs recorded.

Written by Kris Kristofferson, Ray Stevens recorded a version of the song first. But it’s Cash’s that remains the most popular. The song says, “On the Sunday morning sidewalks, wishin’ Lord, that I was stoned / ‘Cause there’s something in a Sunday, makes a body feel alone / And there’s nothin’ short of dyin’, half as lonesome as the sound / On the sleepin’ city side walks, Sunday mornin’ comin’ down.”

So sure the song would be a hit for Cash, Kristofferson landed a helicopter in Cash’s front yard, to personally deliver the song to him.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn

Think of a Loretta Lynn song, and most people will cite “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. Penned by Lynn, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is the title track of her 16th studio album. It is one of the most autobiographical of Lynn’s career.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” begins with, “Well, I was borned a coal miner’s daughter / In a cabin, on a hill in Butcher Holler / We were poor, but we had love / That’s the one thing that daddy made sure of / He shoveled coal to make a poor man’s dollar.”

“Hello Darlin’” by Conway Twitty

There may not be a more popular Conway Twitty song than “Hello Darlin’.” The song is written by Twitty as the title track of his 1970 album. “Hello Darlin’” gave Twitty his first Grammy nomination.

“Hello Darlin’” says, “Hello, darlin’, nice to see you / It’s been a long time / You’re just as lovely as you used to be / How’s your new love? Are you happy? / Hope you’re doin’ fine / Just to know it means so much to me.”

“Rose Garden” by Lynn Anderson

Without question, “Rose Garden” is Lynn Anderson’s biggest hit. A No. 1 single for five weeks, “Rose Garden” also became a pop hit as well.

Written by Joe South, “Rose Garden” says, “I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden / Along with the sunshine / There’s gotta be a little rain sometime / When you take, you gotta give / So live and let live or let go, whoa-whoa-whoa / I beg your pardon / I never promised you a rose garden.”

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images