Bruce Springsteen About to Release a Cover of The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night In Soho” in Tribute to the Late Shane MacGowan

Bruce Springsteen has recorded a version of The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night In Soho” as a tribute to the Irish band’s late founding frontman Shane MacGowan. The song will be released as a digital single on Thursday, March 12, and can be pre-saved now.

The release of the track seems well-timed, with St. Patrick’s Day taking place next Tuesday, March 17.

The news was announced in a post on MacGowan’s official social media pages. The message reads, “Our very good friend Bruce has recorded a beautiful version of ‘A Rainy Night in Soho.’ It’s a stunning tribute to Shane’s songwriting.”

The single’s cover art features a black-and-white photo of MacGowan holding a cigarette and a cocktail in his right hand. A variety of drawings have been added to the image, including rings, earrings, and a bracelet on Shane’s pic. There are also depictions of The Pogues and MacGowan with his widow, Victoria Mary Clarke.

“A Rainy Night In Soho” is an introspective love song originally released on The Pogues’ 1986 EP Poguetry In Motion. A remixed version of the tune was released in 1991 and reached No. 24 on the Irish singles chart.

About Springsteen’s 2024 Live Performances of “A Rainy Night In Soho”

Springsteen performed “A Rainy Night In Soho” with the E Street Band as an homage to MacGowan at three concerts in Ireland during their 2024 world tour. The performances took place on May 12 in Kilkenny, May 16 in Cork, and May 19 in Dublin.

MacGowan died on November 30, 2023, at age 65 after a long illness.

Following Springsteen’s Kilkenny performance, Clarke and The Pogues took to social media to share their appreciation of the Boss and his band’s homage.

Clarke wrote, “Thank you @springsteen for your beautiful tribute to @ShaneMacGowan,” and posted a link to a fan-shot clip of the performance. You can check out the video on YouTube.

The Pogues posted a note that read, “Lovely tribute to our boss. Thanks @springsteen.”

About Springsteen’s Fandom of and Friendship with MacGowan

Springsteen was a great admirer of MacGowan as a songwriter, and he paid a personal visit to an ailing Shane when the E Street Band were touring Ireland in May 2023.

After MacGowan’s death, Springsteen penned a tribute that read, in part, “Over here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Shane MacGowan. Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers. The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.”

(Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)