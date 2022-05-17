Kelly Clarkson and Heart’s Ann Wilson Duet on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Heart’s Ann Wilson has one of the best voices in the history of rock and roll.

Kelly Clarkson has one of the best voices in country, pop, and television.

Together, they are unstoppable!

And the two-star frontwomen displayed that on Clarkson’s popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday (May 16), when they linked up for a duet of the song, “Almost Paradise,” Wilson’s song from the Footloose soundtrack.

Check out the performance of the song below.

Wilson, who also released a new solo album recently, Fierce Bliss, stayed on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the Heart classic song she’s outgrown, the work still needed for women in music and to sing another song, “Love Of My Life.”

“It’s not the songs that are too intense, it’s the ones I’ve grown out of,” Wilson said. “I don’t want to say anything about too specific songs, but a song like “Magic Man” was written way back when I was in my super early twenties and with my first love.”

“Don’t you bash ‘Magic Man’ right now man”, Clarkson interjected. “I will actually tackle you.”

“That’s what I meant,” replied Wilson.

Check out the videos here below.

In other Heart news, speaking about the possible reunion of the legendary group, Wilson told Entertainment Tonight that the rock band she once played in with her sister will one day indeed ride again.

While the two sisters have differences at the moment regarding who would be their backup band if and when they got back together, the Wilsons do seem as amicable as ever in recent memory. And Ann thinks that will lead to playing together again soon.

“Yeah, we’re always in talks about that. Right now, we don’t see eye to eye on who would be in the backup band, who would be on stage with us,” said Wilson. “I want these guys and Nancy [Wilson], right? And she’s got a whole other bunch of people out there on the West Coast that she wants, so we’re just working on [it] … but Heart will play again for sure.”

The two wrote hit after hit in the ’70s, with songs like “Barracuda” and “Crazy On You.” More recently, there was a fissure between the sisters after a family squabble turned fairly severe. Since then, however, their bonds have re-solidified and there have even been reports about a biopic on the sisters written by Portlandia star and Seater-Kinney frontwoman, Carrie Brownstein.

But in her interview with ET, Ann’s comments come as perhaps the strongest hint that Heart could be back. Will the biopic lead to a tour? Will there be new music? Time will tel.

Photo: Criss Cain / Big Hassle PR