These Are 3 of the Best Country Albums From the 80s

The 80s saw a lot of great country music. More than just stellar singles, the decade also has several outstanding records, with artists pouring their heart and soul into a complete body of work. These are the three best country albums from the 80s.

‘Ocean Front Property’ by George Strait

Ocean Front Property, George Strait’s seventh studio album, came out in 1987. The record includes three of Strait’s most noteworthy hits, with the title track, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”, and “Am I Blue”.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” is written by Sanger D. Shafer and Lyndia J. Shafer, and at least partially inspired by a true story.

“That was a fun song to write,” Sanger D. Shafer says in The Billboard Book Of Number One Country Hits. “I was kinda writin’ my biography. I changed the names to protect the guilty, and I do have some exes in Texas. Thank God they live down there. It’s not really why I live in Tennessee, but it’s a good kicker for the song.”

Ocean Front Property is Strait’s first record to achieve multi-platinum status.

‘New Moves’ by Don Williams

Out in 1986, New Moves is Don Williams’ 15th studio album, and remains one of his best. The project includes ten songs, with writers like Dave Loggins, Bob McDill, and Danny Flowers among the writers contributing to the record.

Williams released five singles from New Moves. Surprisingly, four of them reached the Top 5, including “Heartbeat In The Darkness”, which is a No. 1 hit for Williams. The only song that didn’t reach the Top 5 is “Señorita”, which peaked in the Top 10.

“Heartbeat In The Darkness” is written by Loggins and Russell Smith. According to Classic Country Music Stories, the writers were not convinced that Williams was the right artist for the song. Fortunately, they relented, and the song became Williams’ final No. 1 hit of his career.

‘Whoever’s In New England’ By Reba McEntire

Whoever’s In New England might be Reba McEntire’s most pivotal record. Although it only contained two No. 1 singles, both of those songs are highly influential in her career.

The title track is the first single from the record, followed by “Little Rock”. Both hits for McEntire, it’s “Whoever’s In New England” that changed everything for McEntire. The song became McEntire’s first video, kicking off an unexpected passion for acting, one that led her to another successful career, apart from country music.

McEntire not only continued to act in videos, but the videos for one of her songs, “Is There Life Out There”, also inspired a TV movie.

