3 Forgotten Punk Bands From the 1980s Worth Discovering in the Modern Age

Plenty of punk bands in the 1980s had a major influence on the genre and its subsequent subgenres through the years, only to become somewhat forgotten by modern-day younger punk rock fans. Diehard fans and enthusiasts might scoff at the inclusion of these three bands on this list, but when it comes down to it, the kids might not know! Let’s educate them and revisit some classic acts, shall we?

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Big Boys

This Texas-based skate-punk outfit was a unique one that gleefully injected a dose of funk into their songs. They launched in 1979 and lasted only a few years until 1984. But during their time together, they helped introduce skate punk to a broader audience. By the 90s, the genre would be significantly more popular. If you want a taste of Big Boys’ unique blend of funky rhythms and hardcore punk musical aesthetics that predated the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, give their 1981 album Where’s My Towel/Industry Standard off Wasted Talent a spin.

Gorilla Biscuits

This hardcore punk outfit from New York City came to be in 1986, disbanded in 1992, and has since reunited as of 2005. You just can’t beat the old material, though. Gorilla Biscuits’ 1980s releases ended up influencing the straight edge scene in a major way. I’m surprised they’re still so overlooked in the grand scheme of punk rock history. If you like Fugazi, you’ll like this band. Give their self-titled 1988 EP a spin, or their debut studio album from 1989, Start Today.

Culturcide

Well, that’s an apt punk rock band name if I’ve ever heard one. Culturcide hails from Houston, Texas, and their experimental, art punk stylings should have earned them more infamy back when they first formed in 1980. This entry on our list of forgotten punk bands from the 1980s was far from your typical punk act at the time. Thankfully, though, they’ve since earned a cult following of sorts, namely around their iconic 1986 record Tacky Souvenirs Of Pre-Revolutionary America. I can’t recommend the album enough.

Fun fact: The above-mentioned album earned plenty of legal threats. Tacky Souvenirs Of Pre-Revolutionary America features the band singing satirical vocals over popular songs by the likes of The Beach Boys and others. Naturally, the copyright holders weren’t thrilled. Neither were record labels, who were afraid to release Culturcide’s subsequent material. That led to their breakup in 1990, but the band has since reunited as of 1993.

Photo via Andy McKay/Wikimedia Commons