These Are 4 of the Best Country Songs That Came Out in 2014

The best country songs are truly timeless. Some of the most beloved songs in country music came out years ago, or even decades ago. These are four of the best country songs ever released, which all came out in 2014.

“Something In The Water” by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood wrote “Something In The Water” with Brett James and Chris DeStefano. The song is on Underwood’s Greatest Hits: Decade #1 album.

The spiritual song, about someone going through a transformation after being baptized, says, “And now I’m singing along to Amazing Grace / Can’t nobody wipe this smile off my face / Got joy in my heart, angels on my side / Thank God Almighty, I saw the light / Gonna look ahead, no turning back / Live every day, give it all that I have / Trust in someone bigger than me / Ever since the day that I believed I am / Changed / And now I’m stronger / There must be something in the water.”

One of Underwood’s signature songs, DeStefano tells The Tennessean that the song was written in a couple of hours. Underwood closed all of her Las Vegas residency shows with “Something In The Water”.

“Girl In A Country Song” by Maddie & Tae

“Girl In A Country Song” is Maddie & Tae’s debut country single, and a bold one at that. Duo members Taylor Dye and Maddie Marlow wrote “Girl In A Country Song” with Aaron Scherz as a rebuttal to the popular bro-country era that was dominating the charts.

The song says, “Bein’ the girl in a country song / How in the world did it go so wrong? / Like all we’re good for is lookin’ good for / You and your friends on the weekend, nothin’ more / We used to get a little respect Now we’re lucky if we even get / To climb up in your truck, keep our mouth shut and ride along / And be the girl in a country song.”

“I Don’t Dance” by Lee Brice

Lee Brice proves he can write a heartfelt song with “I Don’t Dance”. Written by Brice, along with Rob Hatch and Dallas Davidson, the song is the title track of Brice’s third studio album.

Brice was inspired to write “I Don’t Dance” when thinking about his now-wife, Sara, whom he wed in 2013. The song says, “I don’t dance / But here I am / Spinning you round and round in circles / It ain’t my style, but I don’t care / I’d do anything with you anywhere / Yes, you got me in the palm of your hand Cause, I don’t dance.”

“Girl Crush” by Little Big Town

Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, and Liz Rose are the writers of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush“. Out on their Pain Killer album, the song is about a woman who can’t stop thinking about the woman who is with the man that she loves.

“Girl Crush” says, “I want to taste her lips / Yeah, ’cause they taste like you / I want to drown myself / In a bottle of her perfume / I want her long blond hair / I want her magic touch / Yeah, ’cause maybe then / You’d want me just as much / I’ve got a girl crush.”

Country music has come a long way since 2014. At the time, the song was banned at some radio stations. Some radio stations banned the song, which was disappointing and shocking to Little Big Town.

“The close-mindedness of that, when that’s just not what the song was about,” Karen Fairchild says (via ABC News). “But what if it were? It’s just a greater issue of listening to a song for what it is.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP