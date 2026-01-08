Full Nominee List for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Revealed

With 2025 officially over and 2026 underway, the iHeartRadio Music Awards are right around the corner. Excited to celebrate the last year of music, producers continue to put the finishing touches on the ceremony. Promising a night full of special performances, surprise guests, and hilarious moments, the iHeartRadio Music Awards recently released the 2026 list of nominees. And with stars like Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen, Benson Boone, and Taylor Swift making the list, this night is sure to be nothing short of historic.

Videos by American Songwriter

Making sure you don’t miss a single moment of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the event will kick off on Thursday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For those who don’t have cable, they can also take part in the celebration using the iHeartRadio app. The awards will even be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations around the country.

Aside from fans cheering for their favorite singer, the iHeartRadio Music Awards put the power in the listener’s hands. Like previous years, the awards offer fans the chance to vote on certain categories. With voting opening on January 8, fans have until March 19 to cast their vote.

The categories available for fans to vote on include Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, Best Lyrics, Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition, Favorite K-pop Collab, Best Music Video, Favorite On Screen, and Favorite Tour Photographer.

Full List Of 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award Nominees

Song of the Year:

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Artist of the Year:

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Song of the Year:

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop):

Alex Warren

Jessie Murph

Myles Smith

Ravyn Lenae

sombr

Duo/Group of the Year:

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Shinedown

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration:

“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Country Song of the Year:

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Liar” – Jelly Roll

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Chase Matthew

Ella Langley

Hudson Westbrook

Josh Ross

Zach Top

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“NOKIA” – Drake

“Outside” – Cardi B

“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

MOLIY

PLUTO

Real Boston Richey

YKNIECE

ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year:

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist

“Folded” – Kehlani

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B):

Jenevieve

Kwn

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Sailorr

World Artist of the Year:

Ayra Starr

Jackson Wang

JO1

MOLIY

Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Back To Friends” – sombr

“Ensenada” – Sublime

“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage the Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sublime

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alternative):

· almost monday

· Gigi Perez

· Lola Young

· Role Model

· sombr

Rock Song of the Year:

“Afterlife” – Evanescence

“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya

“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown

“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach

“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Linkin Park

Papa Roach

Shinedown

Sleep Token

Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock):

Architects

Poppy

Return to Dust

Sleep Theory

Spiritbox

Dance Song of the Year:

“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas

“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA

“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe

“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION

“Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

John Summit

Martin Garrix

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos

“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny

“Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

J Balvin

Karol G

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):

Alleh Mezher

Beéle

De La Rose

Dei V

Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco”

“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50

“Flores” – Xavi

“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera

“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Clave Especial

Edgardo Nuñez

Los Dos De Tamaulipas

Óscar Maydon

Oscar Ortiz

K-pop Artist of the Year:

JENNIE

j-hope

Jin

LISA

ROSÉ

K-pop Group of the Year:

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year:

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop):

82Major

AllDay Project

Cortis

Hearts2Hearts

Meovv

Songwriter of the Year:

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Cal Shapiro

Charlie Handsome

Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dijon

Jack Antonoff

Max Martin & Shellback

Sounwave

Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category

Ashley Graham, “Chicago”

Cheryl Porter, “& Juliet”

Durrell “Tank” Babbs, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Jack Wolfe, “Hadestown”

Kelsie Watts, “Six! The Musical”

Lencia Kebede, “Wicked”

Lizzy McAlpine, “Floyd Collins”

Meg Donnelly, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ne-Yo, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Trisha Paytas, “Beetlejuice”

Favorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Gnarly” – KATSEYE

“GO!” – CORTIS

“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“MONA LISA” – j-hope

“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae

“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category

Addison Rae, “Addison”

Alex Warren, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid”

Audrey Hobert, “Who’s the Clown?”

Calum Hood, “ORDER chaos ORDER”

Coco Jones, “Why Not More?”

JADE, “THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!”

JENNIE, “Ruby”

LISA, “Alter Ego”

Michael Clifford, “SIDEQUEST”

Perrie, “Perrie”

sombr, “I Barely Know Her”

Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny

“Camera” – Ed Sheeran

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“undressed” – sombr

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny

“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

“Gabriela” – KATSEYE

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran

“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, “Building the Band”

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Bad Bunny, “Happy Gilmore 2”

Becky G, “REBBECA”

Ed Sheeran, “ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience”

Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!”

Jonas Brothers, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

Karol G, “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful”

Lady Gaga, “Wednesday”

LISA, “The White Lotus”

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era”

Zara Larsson, “Up Close”

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams

Adam DeGross for Post Malone

Anna Lee for Coldplay

baeth for Tate McRae

Chris Cornejo for Shakira

Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry

Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish

Hyghly for The Weeknd

Joshua Halling for Oasis

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes

Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”

“F1 the Album”

“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”

“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”

BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”

Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”

Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”

KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”

Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”

Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”

Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”

Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category

Benson Boone, Cover song

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage

Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop

Coldplay, Crowd cam

Dua Lipa, Surprise guest

Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest

KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break

Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night

ROLE MODEL, Sally

Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest

Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage

Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star

Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category

“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE

“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh

“Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell

“Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli

“ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii

“EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN

“Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN

“On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ

“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel

“TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak

“WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz

Don’t miss the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live on March 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and the iHeartRadio Music app.

(Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )