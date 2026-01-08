3 Classic Rock Bands That Rocked As Musical Guests on ‘The Simpsons’

Around Christmas in 1989, the world changed. That’s when The Simpsons debuted on Fox in their 30-minute format. Snd since then, both animated shows and sitcoms haven’t been the same. But the cutting-edge animated comedy of The Simpsons has also affected more than that. It has helped to impact the world of music, too. And let’s not forget the series’ impact on pop culture as a whole.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over some 800 episodes, The Simpsons has featured countless musical guests, from Billie Eilish to Michael Jackson. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that rocked the animated frames of The Simpsons.

Aerosmith

On the classic “Flaming Moe’s” episode, bartender Moe Szyslak enjoys a great deal of professional success with his dive bar. So much so that the classic rock band Aerosmith even agrees to play (the bar’s tiny stage). In the clip above, Moe and the band rock out to their hit single “Walk This Way”. Springfield and Aerosmith fans have not been the same since lead vocalist Steven Tyler’s shriek! This might just be the most famous appearance of a rock band on the series ever.

The Ramones

Punk rock band The Ramones found themselves in The Simpsons for the episode titled “Rosebud”, playing for the famously evil rich man and Homer’s boss, Mr. Burns, on his birthday. But despite the fast-paced rock music, Mr. Burns can only think of his lost teddy bear. Still, the New York City-born band kicks butt in their brief birthday appearance. Disaffected and bored, as per their image, The Ramones still showcase their sonic power for all of Mr. Burns’ hired friends.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

When Krusty the Klown needs help, his friends on The Simpsons answer the call. That list of friends includes rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers, who appear in the episode “Krusty Gets Kancelled”. The SoCal band shows up in their signature socks (and whitey tighties, of course). Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers and company wail and rock out for the rabid audience at Krusty’s comeback show.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images