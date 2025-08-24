This Early 2000s Hard Rock Supergroup Was Packed With Glam Metal Talent (And You’ve Probably Never Heard of Them)

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has been part of a handful of supergroups through the years. However, one of his most well-known rock star-packed groups has to be the early 2000s venture known as Brides Of Destruction. Though, some oldheads might remember them by their original name… which I’ll just let you look up for yourself. It’s about as vulgar as you’d expect.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brides Of Destruction was full of some noteworthy figures in hard rock and glam metal. Outside of Sixx, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns was part of the group. Through their four-year run, the band included the talents of London LeGrand (later Souls Of We), Kris Kohls (Adema), Adam Hamilton (L.A. Guns), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe), Scot Coogan (known for his work with Ace Frehley), Scott Sorry (The Wildhearts), and Ginger (The Wildhearts).

So, what happened to this group? Like many hard rock supergroups from their era, Brides Of Destruction wasn’t built to last. It’s a real shame, because they really rocked.

Why the Early 2000s Hard Rock Supergroup, Brides of Destruction, Only Lasted a Handful of Years

Brides Of Destruction formed in 2002 and ran until 2006, following a few changes in their lineup. The group released two studio albums while they were together. Their debut record was the 2004 effort Here Comes The Brides. Their final album was Runaway Brides, released in 2005. The group toured off and on while they were together.

Apparently, there were a few factors that led to the band coming apart within a few years. It’s hard to ignore how many members came and went. According to Corabi, there was some tension in the group that led to his own departure.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I get along with Nikki [Sixx] splendidly, but when I left the band I told Nikki that there was gonna be some egos involved,” said Corabi in 2005. “I don’t wanna say who, but I just said there’s a member in this band that I just do not get along with, that I do not write well with.”

Brides Of Destruction’s debut album did quite well upon its release in 2004. It even peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard 200 chart. However, with those alleged egos at play and so many members with other projects to work on, it only makes sense that this supergroup would come to an end after just a few short years.

In 2005, Sixx had to return to Mötley Crüe for a reunion tour, which effectively put Brides Of Destruction on hiatus for a brief period of time before Sorry took over. Eventually, The Tracii Guns Band was formed, which led to the official disbandment of Brides Of Destruction. And if you’re hoping this group eventually gets back together, you’ll probably be disappointed. Brides Of Destruction is likely done for good.

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage