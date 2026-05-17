3 Punk-Leaning Hard Rock Songs That Perfected the Vibe of 1980s Rebellion

Punk rock and hard rock existed simultaneously in the 1980s. Naturally, there was a bit of crossover here and there. The following songs, each known as hard rock classics, have some punk rock elements that just can’t be ignored. And that touch of rebellion was really in line with the spirit of the decade. Let’s dive into a few hard rock songs from the 1980s with unmistakable punk rock energy.

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“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister from ‘Stay Hungry’ (1984)

It’s anthemic, it’s in your face, it’s a little campy, and it’s endlessly entertaining. This hard rock song from Twisted Sister really does sound like a punk song being covered by a glam metal band. And like many punk rock songs at the time, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was considered too violence-inspiring for many a pearl-clutching parent during the 80s. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was famously criticized by Tipper Gore and the PMRC for being violent, something that frontman Dee Snider fought tooth and nail to disprove. In the end, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was a No. 21 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Ace Of Spades” by Motörhead from ‘Ace Of Spades’ (1980)

The high energy of ”Ace Of Spades” has always sounded punk rock to me, even though Motörhead will always be known as one of the most noteworthy metal bands of their era. This speed metal classic has that punk rock energy, from its lyrics to Lemmy Kilmister’s killer bassline. “Ace Of Spades” was definitely loved by fans at the time in 1980, too. It peaked at No. 15 in the UK and re-entered the UK Singles chart at No. 9 in 2016, following the death of Lemmy.

“Cum On Feel The Noize” by Quiet Riot from ‘Metal Health’ (1983)

This song has the rowdiness of punk rock songs but the party-hungry vibe often associated with the 1980s’ brand of glam metal and hard rock. It really does occupy the best of both worlds. The original version of the song, released in 1973 by the band Slade, also has a proto-punk feel. Quiet Riot’s version was a much more notable hit in the US, though. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

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