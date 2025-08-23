This Pop Rock Supergroup From the 90s Ended up Being a One-Hit Wonder

Believe it or not, a lot of supergroup outfits, particularly in the 90s, ended up becoming one-hit wonders. It makes sense when you think about it. The vast majority of supergroups out there through the years have been short-lived projects, meant to entertain the talents of massively famous rock stars between bands or albums. Most supergroups aren’t built to last.

However, when it comes to the melodic pop-rock outfit The Storm, it seems like the intention was for this supergroup from the 90s to last. And, while they managed to stay together for a few years throughout the 90s, they eventually called it quits for good in 1996.

So, what happened? Why did The Storm only gain one solitary hit, and why didn’t they last longer? Who was even in this forgotten supergroup? Let’s dive into some obscure rock music history, shall we?

The Lore Behind 90s Supergroup, The Storm

The Storm was a melodic rock and pop-rock supergroup formed way back in 1990. This supergroup was more or less an offshoot of Journey, as it contained several founding members of that band. Ross Valory (bass), Steve Smith (drums), and Gregg Rolie (keyboard) of Journey formed this group with Kevin Chalfant (vocals) of 707 and Josh Ramos. Ron Wikso was also involved.

From the start, the band was set up for success. Their debut album’s famed power ballad, “I’ve Got A Lot To Learn About Love”, hit the charts like a storm, for lack of a better word. It was a Top 40 hit that made it all the way to No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record also made it to No. 6 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1991. Likewise, their debut self-titled album peaked at No. 133 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Sadly, the band struggled to maintain much of a chart presence after that solitary hit made it big. They ended up breaking up around 1993. The band got back together in 1995 and released a second album, the non-charting Eye Of The Storm. But by the time that record was released, the members of this 90s supergroup had already moved on to other projects. It doesn’t appear that there was any ill will that led to the band’s demise in 1996. Some things really aren’t built to last.

Photo via The Storm’s 1991 debut album, ‘The Storm’