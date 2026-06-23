Three Years Ago Today, We Lost the Bluegrass Innovator and Grand Ole Opry Elder Statesman Behind Your Favorite 60s Country Hits

On this day (June 23) in 2023, Jesse McReynolds died in Gallatin, Tennessee, at the age of 93. Known as “Mr. Mandolin” for his innovative approach to the instrument or “The Ironman of Bluegrass” for his nearly seven-decade-long career, he was a titan of the genre. He and his brother, Jim, performed as the McReynolds Brothers and Jim & Jesse over the years, recording dozens of albums and notching a long list of top 40 hits.

McReynolds approached the mandolin like many lead guitarists approached their instrument. His crosspicking style elevated the instrument in bluegrass music. This innovative style can be heard on the recordings he made with his brother, Jim.

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The brothers signed their first recording contract with Capitol Records in 1952. However, they put their growing career on hold later that year, when Jesse was drafted to serve in the Korean War. Two years later, he returned, and the duo picked up where they left off. According to CMT, they spent the rest of the decade playing on a variety of radio shows across the South and Midwest.

In the early 1960s, they inked a new deal with Epic Records. They released their first LP on the label, Bluegrass Special, in 1963. Their debut single, “Cotton Mill Man,” followed a year later. Three years later, they released their biggest hit, “Diesel on My Tail,” which peaked at No 18. They also charted with “The Ballad of Thunder Road,” “Greenwich Village Folk Song Salesman,” “Yonder Goes a Freight Train, and “North Wind.” The latter hit the country charts in 1982 and featured Charlie Louvin of the Louvin Brothers.

Jesse McReynolds Was the Opry’s Oldest Member

Jim & Jesse made many guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry before they were asked to join in 1964. After Jim McReynolds died of cancer in 2002, Jesse continued to perform on the Opry, keeping his brother’s memory and the traditions of bluegrass alive.

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When Jan Howard died at the age of 91 in 2020, McReynolds became the Grand Ole Opry’s oldest member. He held that title until his death three years later.

“The first time we were on the Opry, we thought, ‘Gosh, think of all the people who’ve been here.’ I see all these young people come in now and just stand downstairs where so many big stars have been through the years,” McReynolds said. “We were the same way–never dreamed we’d ever get to the Grand Ole Opry.”

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