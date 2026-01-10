3 Bluegrass Singles That Achieved the Impossible and Reached the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100

Bluegrass and mass popularity are not a common match; they never have been. However, what bluegrass has that most popular musicians don’t have is a devout and incredibly steadfast cult following. Unfortunately, that fanbase doesn’t typically amount to songs on the most popular chart in the world, the Billboard Hot 100.

Very rarely do Bluegrass songs ever peak on the Billboard Hot 100. Instead, the biggest crossover success they typically achieve is success on the country charts. Although every once in a while, the genre beats the odds and lands a song in the top 50. That being said, here are three bluegrass singles that achieved the impossible and reached the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The Ballad Of Jed Clampett” by Flatt & Scruggs

One of the most iconic television sitcoms of all time is without a doubt The Beverly Hillbillies. First airing in 1962, the sitcom ran for nine seasons and hosted legendary performances by Donna Douglas, Buddy Ebsen, and Irene Ryan. Another incredibly memorable facet of the show was its theme song, “The Ballad Of Jed Clampett” by Flatt & Scruggs.

Written for the show, this bluegrass single was officially released as a single in 1963. Following its release, “The Ballad Of Jed Clampett” by Flatt & Scruggs went on to peak at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1963.

“Mr. Bojangles” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

To a bluegrass purist, the next two songs certainly don’t align with the tradition and quality of acts such as Bill Monroe, Tony Rice, or Doc Watson. However, as stated previously, bluegrass on the Hot 100 is a rare occasion, so there are only so many options. Nevertheless, one of the most successful bluegrass singles to reach the charts is Nitty Gritty Dirt Band‘s bluegrass-pop cover of Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles”.

Released in 1970, this bluegrass single with a twist of pop went on to have a massive run on the Billboard Hot 100. Following its release, the single spent a total of 19 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 9. Lastly, it landed at No. 44 on the 1971 Billboard Year-End Hot 100 Singles chart.

“Long Time Gone” by The Chicks

In the early 2000s, The Chicks were one of, if not the biggest, bands in country music. Impressively, they accomplished that fact by adopting an older sound and infusing it with more new wave techniques. One of their many successful songs that did just that was “Long Time Gone”, which they released in 2002.

Again, those who are fans of the bluegrass greats we mentioned above might not deem this single as pure bluegrass. Regardless, it certainly is a version of the traditional genre, and managed to peak at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release.

