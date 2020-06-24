The AIMP (Association of Independent Music Publishers) shifts the focus of their weekly music business webinars this Thursday and shines the spotlight on three songwriters and the creative process.

The Hot Times, Summer In The City – NYC Nightlife + Showcase webinar will kick off with an introduction by Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director, Office of Nightlife at the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment. Three live performances by singer-songwriters Coyle Girelli, Ryan Shaw, and Roken will follow. The event will begin at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT / 2:30pm PT and is free and open to the public, but you must register by clicking here.

Coyle Girelli

Brooklyn, NY’s Coyle Girelli released his debut solo album Love Kills in 2018. The Irish Independent declared “he croons like Orbison and emotes like Elvis and has delivered a sumptuously produced, Spectoresque album that explores the pleasures and pains of love.”

Ryan Shaw

Georgia-born Ryan Shaw is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist who has toured with Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, Joss Stone, John Legend, B.B. King, Bruce Hornsby and Jill Scott. His latest release, Imagining Marvin, honors Marvin Gaye by performing songs from the legendary artist with new original songs influenced by Marvin’s inimitable style.

Roken

Long Island artist Roken blends “watery synth and guitar tones of 80s post punk with smooth and soft layered vocals of 90s alternative R&B.” Wonderland Magazine reviewed his recent single release “Be Alone,” which features “poppy synths with punk-inspired guitars as he sings about heartache in his soft, smooth vocals.”