Top 10 All-Family Bands

It is not uncommon for musical talent to run in the family, and music is often pursued as a family affair. Children sometimes follow in their successful parent’s footsteps or siblings find themselves attempting to outdo one another on the charts, but some families end up sharing the same stage and spotlight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

You know what they say – a family that plays together stays together. Below are 10 musical groups made up of family members.

1. HAIM

The Los Angeles-formed trio HAIM is one of today’s biggest acts. Comprised of sisters, bassist Este, guitarist Danielle, and keyboardist Alana Haim, all three perform vocals and are proficient in multiple instruments including guitar and percussion.

Music has always been a family affair for the three. Before they were HAIM, the sisters were a part of Rockinhaim, an oldies cover band they performed in with their parents.

2. The Beach Boys

When The Beach Boys formed in the early 1960s, their original lineup was made up of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson with their cousin Mike Love. Al Jardine, who had been a friend, was the exception. Together, the family and Jardine crafted enduring classics.

3. Gladys Knight & the Pips

Gladys Knight with her brother and sister Merald and Brenda Knight and their cousins Eleanor and William Guest made up the original Gladys Knight & the Pips, who were then simply called The Pips. By the time they were signed to record deal, Brenda and Eleanor parted ways with the group and were replaced by another of their cousins, Edward Patten, along with Langston George who was not related.

3. Hanson

Hanson, the pop-rock trio of ’90s fame, is a band of brothers. The three-part harmonies responsible for the hit “MMMBop” belonged to multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson. A lot like HAIM, all siblings are skilled in various musical accompaniments.

5. The Bee Gees

The Bee Gees were the blueprint for a band like Hanson. Made up of the Gibb brothers – Barry, Robin, and Maurice – their classic, wide-ranging three-part harmonies made them the ultimate sibling group. Together, they became disco kings, sharing the throne as the master of dance music.

6. The Pointer Sisters

The R&B, pop trifecta, known as The Pointer Sisters, became that way because talent seemed to run in the family. The group began to take shape in the early 1970s when sisters June and Bonnie Pointer formed a duo. The pair became three when their sister Anita joined in and then they soon became a quartet with their sister Ruth’s arrival.

The height of their success, however, came in the 1980s as a trio. June, Ruth, and Anita carried the Pointer torch throughout the decade, earning the family name a handful of Grammys and innumerable accolades. The family affair has continued today as daughters and granddaughters have joined in the Pointer tradition.

7. The Carpenters

For brother-sister duo Karen and Richard Carpenter, their love of music started early and together. The two became sibling sensations in the 1970s. Rarely one without the other, they were The Carpenters.

8. The Ronettes

The family trio The Ronettes were an all-powerful all-girl group made up of sisters Veronica “Ronnie” and Estelle Bennett with their cousin Nedra Talley. A singing pop trifecta since adolescence, The Ronettes had star power together.

9. The Isley Brothers

Forming in the 1950s, the family group The Isley Brothers began as a trio made of brothers O’Kelly, Rudolph, and Ronald Isley. Brothers Vernon, Ernie, Marvin, and even their brother-in-law Chris Jasper had stints in the group. Today, Ronald and Ernie are keeping the Isley Brothers’ name and music alive.

10. The Jackson 5

There are few family groups more well-known than The Jackson 5. Managed by their father, the pop band was mainly made up of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson. Along with the five, several of the other Jackson children went on to pursue music like sisters Rebbie, Janet, and La Toya.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images