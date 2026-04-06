The Two Collaborations, Decades Apart, That United Brian Wilson With Friend and One-Time Beach Boy Glen Campbell

Between 1964 and 1965, Glen Campbell became a temporary member of the Beach Boys, touring with the group for several months in place of Brian Wilson, who stepped away after suffering a nervous breakdown. Campbell was also part of the Wrecking Crew of musicians featured on the band’s Pet Sounds album and played on the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” and more.



“It was definitely the happiest time to have a job where you’re doing the thing that you love to do: playing the guitar and singing,” Campbell told Clash in 2011. “That was fabulous. That was the most content time of my life.” Campbell added, “The money was fabulous, man. I’d have to work in the cotton patch for a year to make that kind of money.”



Campbell and Wilson remained friends throughout the decades and collaborated on two songs, including one released even seven years after Campbell’s death in 2017.

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“Guess I’m Dumb” (1965)

Written by Brian Wilson and Russ Titelman

Released as Campbell’s seventh single in June 1965, “Guess I’m Dumb” was co-written by Brian Wilson and Russ Titelman and was initially intended as a song for the Beach Boys’ album The Beach Boys Today! When it was rejected, Wilson shared it with Campbell. “Brian [said], ‘Glen, you want to sing it?’” recalled Campbell. “I said, ‘Sure, I do.’ Because I kind of liked it. It was a great track, and the guys already had some background on it.”



Carl Wilson is also featured, along with Brian, on backing vocals on the track, describing the regret of ending a relationship.



The way I act don’t seem like me

I’m not on top like I used to be

I’ll give in when I know I should be strong

I still give in even though I know it’s wrong, know it’s wrong

I guess I’m dumb, but I don’t care



And breaking off wasn’t hard to do

But I couldn’t stay away from you

I feel love, but not the way I did before

This time, girl, has got to be forever more, ever more

I guess I’m dumb, but I don’t care



And baby, since we’ve been apart

Maybe I’ve found I had a heart

I couldn’t let go even if I wanted to

You must know baby now it’s only you, only you

I guess I’m dumb, but I don’t care

“Strong” (2024)

Written by Glen Campbell and Julian Raymond

Released seven years after Campbell’s death, Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions features a collection of duets, featuring a cast of artists—including Dolly Parton, Carole King, Elton John, Sting, Eric Clapton, Hope Sandoval, Brian Setzer, and Linda Perry—who contributed vocals to previously released songs by Campbell. On the album, Wilson also added his vocals to Campbell’s 2011 song “Strong.”



Originally released on Campbell’s 2011 album Ghost on Canvas, “Strong” centers around facing life with his Alzheimer’s Disease and was released the year he first learned of his diagnosis.



Written with the help of his producer Julian Raymond, the heartbreaking lyrics are told from Campbell’s perspective, talking to his family as he faces fear and wants to remain strong for his loved ones.



As I look into these eyes

I’ve known for all these years

I see, for the first time in my life, fear

This is not the road I wanted for us

But now that it’s here

I want to make one thing perfectly clear



All I want to be for you is strong

I’m going to be the one you can count on

I’ll always be for you, strong



I’m a broken prize, only to be wrapped

But cracked inside

All the king’s horses and all his men, they lied

As I look at you and at my life, what do I see?

The person that I wish that I could be



“Glen was a great singer and a great guy,” said Wilson about the posthumous collaboration. “Our intention in doing ‘Strong’ was to echo back to ‘Guess I’m Dumb’ and the times that Glen and I worked together. It’s kinda got that vibe to it, and I dig the sound of it.”

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images