Top 10 Barbra Streisand Songs

Barbra Streisand has sung it all from star-powered duets and classic show tunes to glimmering movie themes. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has dominated the stage, the screen, and beyond for more than six decades, captivating fans with a voice and style like no other.

Here are 10 Streisand songs that celebrate her dazzling vocal prowess and one-of-a-kind spirit.

10. “What Kind of Fool” with Barry Gibb

“What Kind of Fool” is adult contemporary to its core. The 1981 duet with the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb has all of the twinkling fanfare fittings of the genre. Appearing on her album, Guilty, “What Kind of Fool” was among the many songs on the album that recruited the help of the Bee Gees. Barry, especially, played a major role on the album, co-writing, co-producing, duetting, as well as posing on the Guilty cover.

9. “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” with Neil Diamond

I remember when you couldn’t wait to love me / Used to hate to leave me / Now after loving me late at night / When you just roll over and turn out the light… / And you don’t bring me flowers anymore, Streisand sings in the bitter ballad, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”

A song about a love grown cold, this 1978 duet with Neil Diamond is a biting back-and-forth that showcases the pair’s naturally theatrical vocals perfectly.

8. “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

“Don’t Rain on My Parade” became a Streisand classic after her lead role as Fanny Brice in the hit 1964 musical, Funny Girl. With an impassioned, bouncing delivery, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” is a knockout song and a vocal feat attempted by only the brave.

7. “Memory”

Another classic show tune, “Memory” is the theme from the Andrew Lloyd Webber feline musical, Cats. Streisand recorded the song for her 1981 compilation album, Memories. Her take on the well-overdone tune makes for a stunning, untouchable, goosebump-inducing rendition.

6. “Tell Him” with Celine Dion

Tell him / Tell him that the sun and moon / Rise in his eyes / Reach out to him / And whisper / Tender words so soft and sweet / Hold him close to feel his heart beat / Love will be the gift you give yourself, Streisand sings with the assistance of fellow vocal powerhouse, Celine Dion.

A profession of love set to strings, “Tell Him” sees the two singers give the song their all, not one attempting to outperform the other, just delivering as honest of a performance as they can.

5. “The Way We Were”

Detailing a relationship’s end and the memories left between ex-lovers, the lyrics of Streisand’s 1973 hit, “The Way We Were,” mirrors the 1973 film of the same name, which the singer starred in alongside Robert Redford.

4. “Evergreen”

Another Streisand movie hit, “Evergreen” was the love theme for the 1976 remake, A Star Is Born, which the songstress played co-lead opposite Kris Kristofferson. The tune earned Streisand and lyricist Paul Williams an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

3. “I Finally Found Someone” with Bryan Adams

This is it! / Oh, I finally found someone; Someone to share my life / I finally found the one – to be with every night / Cause whatever I do / It’s just got to be you! / My life has just begun, I finally found someone…, Streisand and Bryan Adams sing in tandem.

“I Finally Found Someone” was a collaboration between the pair. Their unique voices marry for the standout hit, featured on the soundtrack of the 1996 Streisand-directed film, The Mirror Has Two Faces. The singer also starred in the movie alongside Jeff Bridges.

2. “Guilty” with Barry Gibb

“Guilty” was another duet between Streisand and Barry Gibb, appearing on the aforementioned album of the same name. With sweet vocals against an irresistible slow groove, the tune won the pair a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal by Duo or Group with Vocal.

1. “Woman in Love”

I am a woman in love / And I’d do anything / To get you into my world / And hold you within / It’s a right I defend / Over and over again / What do I do, Streisand lilts along with a slinky guitar riff.

Arguably her greatest hit, the Bee Gees-penned “Woman in Love” became a massive success, catapulting the star to her fifth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 charts.

