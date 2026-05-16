These 3 Songs Were Written by Neil Diamond but Became Big Hits for Other Artists

Almost everyone knows Neil Diamond is a prolific songwriter. It’s Diamond who wrote some of his biggest hits, including “Cherry, Cherry”, “Sweet Caroline”, “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and more, penning most of his songs by himself.

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But not all of the songs Diamond wrote, he kept for himself. These are three songs that most people are unaware that Diamond wrote for other artists.

“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees

Both The Monkees and Neil Diamond released their debut albums in 1966. Likely trying to establish himself as a songwriter and an artist at the time, Diamond is the sole writer of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer”. The song is their second single and second No. 1 hit.

“I’m A Believer” says, “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer / Not a trace of doubt in my mind. / I’m in love, I’m a believer / I couldn’t leave her if I tried.”

Interestingly, Diamond also wrote “Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)” on More Of The Monkees, along with their third single, “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You”, which also became a No. 1 hit.

“Red Red Wine” by UB40

“Red Red Wine” was first recorded by Diamond on his 1967 sophomore Just For You record, although it did not become a hit single on the radio. But 16 years later, English band UB40 covered the song, making it a major hit for them.

An ode to using wine to forget heartache, “Red Red Wine” says, “Red red wine / Goes to my head / Makes me forget that I / Still need her so.”

“Red Red Wine” is UB40’s first No. 1 single and their only No. 1 in the United States. The song is on their Labour Of Love project.

“Sunflower” by Glen Campbell

In 1977, Glen Campbell had a Top 5 song with “Sunflower”. The final single from Campbell’s Southern Nights album, Diamond is the sole writer of “Sunflower”.

A feel-good song, “Sunflower” says, “Now, if there’s a chance that romance can find you / Better not find you looking the other way / Now, isn’t it time you finally take it / Make it so real it steals your breath away / Hey hey hey / Sunflower, good morning / You sure do make it like a sunny time / Sun morning, good morning / And someday, child, I’m gonna make you mine.”

“Sunflower” may not have gone all the way to the top of the charts. But it did help the record become Campbell’s final No. 1 album. Interestingly, the title track also became Campbell’s last No. 1 hit of his career.

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