Top 10 Brandi Carlile Songs

Yeesh, is there anyone who’s made a bigger splash in pop culture lately than the stunning Grammy Award-winning singer Brandi Carlile? In a matter of months, it seems, she went from busker at Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market to Marquee A+ list star. And we couldn’t be happier for her.

Carlile is an exquisite songwriter and memorable singer. Her voice is unparalleled (as you will see in the links below). In 2021, the talented artist released a new best-selling memoir, Broken Horses, and a new LP, In These Silent Days. She was nominated for more Grammy recognition and found her way into many more hearts.

Below, we’d like to celebrate the 40-year-old Washington-born singer with a list of her top tracks. So, without further ado, here are Brandi Carlile’s Top 10 Songs.

10. “Right On Time”

9. “Same Devil”

(Technically a Brandy Clark song, but it’s so good and Carlile co-wrote it and sings on it!)

8. “Every Time I Hear That Song”

7. “Hold Out Your Hand”

6. “Turpentine”

5. “That Year”

4. “The Story”

3. “The Eye”

2. “Mother”

1. “The Joke”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images