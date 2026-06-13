3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

The 1970s were a boom time for country music. It was a golden era. You could drive down any highway in America and flick on your radio, and you’d hear a song from a country station that would make your heart and soul feel good.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s why revisiting the time today can be so fun. Here below, we wanted to do just that. We wanted to dive into three songs from the decade that can still pack a punch. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s that will get your friends singing.

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Ed Bruce from ‘Ed Bruce’ (1975)

Ed Bruce just has one of those voices you want to sing along with. It’s rich and welcoming. Then, when he sings in the chorus about the danger of being a cowboy—well, we and all our friends are hooked. Of course, conventional wisdom tells us that growing up to be a cowboy is the goal. What could be cooler? But Bruce gives us a warning about the lifestyle. And it’s a warning that… well, it only makes us want to be cowboys even more. It’s a fun trick. And one we love singing along with it.

“One’s On The Way” by Loretta Lynn from ‘One’s On The Way’ (1972)

With every song Loretta Lynn sings, she brings us in. She makes the work personal. She makes it seem as if she is writing the tune just for us. And on this timeless country track, she highlights the long to-do list of what it can mean to be a parent—specifically, a mother. Moms have so much put on them, and yet they often manage to succeed against the odds. Lynn sings about that predicament and does so with a wry smile on this offering. It’s just a joy to sing with her.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’ (1978)

This might be the most fun country song to sing along to in the entire world. Gambling is thrilling. Learning how to do it is equally fun. When the chips grow high, and the odds grow higher—well, it’s a roller-coaster ride of emotions. And that’s what Kenny Rogers leans into when it comes to this country track. He reminds us that we have to know when to strike and when to rest at every opportunity. And we sing along with each catchy syllable.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images