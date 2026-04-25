4 Elton John Songs From the 1970s That I Obsessively Listen to Today

Elton John released his self-titled debut album in 1970, kicking off a career that is still revered decades later. While there are far too many songs by Elton John to list, these are four of his best songs from the 1970s, songs that are still worth listening to today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rocket Man”

Arguably one of his biggest hits, “Rocket Man” came out in 1972, on Elton John’s Honky Château record. Written with his frequent collaborator, Bernie Taupin, the song was inspired by a real-life astronaut.

“Rocket Man” says, “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time / ‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find / I’m not the man they think I am at home / Oh, no, no, no / I’m a rocket man / Rocket man.”

“‘Rocket Man’ was our first-ever number one record, I think – and it was on the Honky Chateau record,” Elton John says. “It was a pretty easy song to write a melody to, because it’s a song about space, so it’s quite a spacious song.”

In 2024, Elton John announced that “Rocket Man” had hit one billion streams on Spotify.

“Crocodile Rock”

Elton John’s first No. 1 hit, “Crocodile Rock” also came out in 1972. A song he wrote with Taupin, “Crocodile Rock” is on the singer’s Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player album.

The uptempo song says, “Well, Crocodile Rocking is something shocking / When your feet just can’t keep still / I never knew me a better time, and I guess I never will / Oh, lawdy mama, those Friday nights / When Susie wore her dresses tight / And the Crocodile Rocking was out of sight.”

“Crocodile Rock” made the songwriters a lot of money. Still, it’s not one of Taupin’s favorites.

“‘Crocodile Rock’ is a strange dichotomy, because I don’t mind having created it,” Taupin tells Esquire. “But it’s not something I would listen to.”

“Part-Time Love”

An Elton John classic, even if it wasn’t one of his biggest hits, Elton John wrote “Part-Time Love” with Gary Osborne. Out as a single in 1978, the song is on Elton John’s A Single Man album.

“Part-Time Love” says, “Part-time love / I seem to be pulling in the wrong direction with you, my love / Whatever I do, you raise the same objection / Now, I’ve got someone at home / But she’s got a love of her own / Because you, me, and everybody got a part-time love.”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” With Kiki Dee

A multi-platinum No. 1 single for Elton John, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” came out in 1976. He sings the song with Kiki Dee.

Another song written with Taupin, Elton John and Kiki Dee trade lines like, “Don’t go breaking my heart / I couldn’t if I tried / Oh honey, if I get restless / Baby, you’re not that kind / Don’t go breaking my heart / You take the weight off of me / Oh honey, when you knock on my door / Ooh, I gave you my key.”

Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images