Top 10 Heart Songs

Heart is one of our favorite loud rock bands. We’ve talked with Ann and Nancy Wilson many times over and each time their conversation and songwriting stories hit hard and happily. So, we thought, why not celebrate the Pacific Northwest-born rock band with their Top 10 songs? Now, we’ve done just that.

Heart, which formed in 1967 in Seattle, Washington, at the time were called The Army. But in 1973, the band became Heart and never looked back, earning a handful of Grammy nominations on the back of Ann’s incredible singing voice and Nancy’s shredding guitar playing. Since then, Heart has been sampled by Eminem and been inducted by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Not bad!

Below are our Top 10 favorite Heart songs.

10. “These Dreams”

9. “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You”

8. “What About Love”

7. “Never”

6. “Secret”

5. “Dreamboat Annie”

4. “Alone”

3. “Magic Man”

2. “Crazy On You”

1. “Barracuda”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God’s Love we Deliver