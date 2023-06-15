Top 7 Acoustic Dave Matthews Songs

Dave Matthews Band is known for its big live sets, its giant audiences and its string of No. 1 albums. Fronted by Dave Matthews, the band has traditionally included a giant drum set played by Carter Beauford, as well as features bassist Stefan Lessard, guitarist Tim Reynolds, horns player Rashawn Ross, saxophonist Jeff Coffin and keyboardist Buddy Strong

Videos by American Songwriter

Matthews is also known for his stripped-down style, his acoustic solo performances, or those paired with longtime friend Reynolds.

Below, we celebrate Matthews’ acoustic prowess and legendary status as one of the instruments’ preeminent players over the past few decades. Indeed, in the ’90s, he almost single-handedly made the acoustic guitar supremely popular again, with others like Howie Day and Dispatch following in his successful jam band wake.

Here are seven of the top Matthews acoustic songs.

1. “Two Step”

Originally from the 1996 album, Crash, “Two Step” has become a fan favorite over the years with its brooding tone and often extended jam. Sometimes this song can last more than a dozen minutes during the right set. Below, Matthews and Reynolds tackle the track on their popular double disc, Live at Luther College, released in 1999.

2. “Grave Digger”

From Matthews’ solo album, Some Devil, this song was the lead single from the 2003 LP. It has since become one of Matthews’ best-known songs, earning Matthews a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance at the 46th Grammy Awards in 2004.

3. “In My Life” (Beatles Cover)

On October 2nd, 2001, there was a tribute show for John Lennon, which aired on national television. One of the guests who paid tribute to Lennon was Dave Matthews, who sat in the middle of the stage and plucked his acoustic guitar and made everyone watching feel something poignant. Accompanied by a quick piano solo, this performance is timeless.

4. “Stay or Leave”

Also from Matthews’ 2003 solo album, Some Devil, this song is a bit over-produced on the record and sounds best, as Matthews often does, stripped-down acoustic. It’s a love song, which the artist is prone to writing often, and it’s delightful.

5. “Grey Street”

Originally from DMB’s lost album, The Lillywhite Sessions, this song later came out on the 2002 DMB album, Busted Stuff. “Grey Street” was probably the biggest hit from both LPs and, when performed acoustic, Matthews sends his fans into a tizzy.

6. “Crush”

Originally from Dave Matthews Band’s 1998 album, Before These Crowded Streets, this song has something of a jazzy vibe to it. It’s easy to picture it played in a smokey club, with Matthews in some tuxedo smoking a cigar. Here below, though, he plays it acoustically for the AOL Sessions. And it’s fabulous.

7. “Say Goodbye”

Also from the 1999 Matthews and Reynolds album, Live at Luther College, this song is about two friends tossing their friendship to the side for a bit of passion. Matthews has played this song often, acoustic and with a band, and the lyrics often change. It seems one of those songs he never quite finished. Yet, it’s a fan favorite.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images