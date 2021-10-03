Top 7 Allen Stone Songs

On November 12, the Washington-based, honey-smooth-voiced singer, Allen Stone, will release a new acoustic LP, which will include the cover of “Is This Love” and a number of Stone’s original songs.

It’s never a bad time to take in Stone’s voice. In fact, it’s always a good time. So, in preparation for his forthcoming winter acoustic album, we thought we’d put together our favorite seven songs from the singer.

Here’s a bonus track, just for fun, too:

We recommend getting a mug of something, putting on your favorite blanket, and enjoying the songs while the rest of the world goes on about its silly little day.

7. “Naturally”

6. “The Wind”

5. “Circle”

4. “Brown Eyed Lover”

3. “What I’ve Seen”

2. “Sleep”

1. “Unaware”