Top 7 Allen Stone Songs

On November 12, the Washington-based, honey-smooth-voiced singer, Allen Stone, will release a new acoustic LP, which will include the cover of “Is This Love” and a number of Stone’s original songs.
It’s never a bad time to take in Stone’s voice. In fact, it’s always a good time. So, in preparation for his forthcoming winter acoustic album, we thought we’d put together our favorite seven songs from the singer.
Here’s a bonus track, just for fun, too:
We recommend getting a mug of something, putting on your favorite blanket, and enjoying the songs while the rest of the world goes on about its silly little day.